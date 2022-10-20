EMERGENCY TALKS

The Vincent Nelson fiasco will be discussed when the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) holds an emergency council meeting at 4 p.m. today.
The meeting, which was confirmed yesterday by LATT president Sophia Chote, SC, comes ten days after Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard discontinued criminal charges against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and former Opposition senator Gerald Ramdeen of alleged kickbacks with State legal briefs.
The meeting also comes after several matters have been drawn to the public’s attention for the first time, including the role of former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi in the controversial indemnity agreement given to State witness Vincent Nelson, which was not being immediately disclosed to the DPP and to the judge who sentenced Nelson. Legal fees paid to Nelson’s attorneys, in particular attorney Roger Kawalsingh, have also been questioned.
Al-Rawi has disclosed to police that he discussed the case with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Government Ministers Stuart Young and Renuka Sagramsingh-Sookalal.
It has also since been revealed that Virtus Chambers, of which Government MP Keith Scotland is a member, was involved in sending Nelson’s pre-action protocol letter to the attorney general.
Nelson has, however, discontinued the arrangement with Virtus.
It was also disclosed that it was Young who shared Nelson’s indemnity agreement with the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA), over which Nelson’s attorney, Shankar Bidaisee, has sued the attorney general, citing breach of the indemnity agreement. Nelson is claiming over $100 million for the alleged breach.
Khan’s letter received
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, Chote acknowledged that she received an e-mail from Criminal Bar Association president Israel Khan, and she responded to him indicating that LATT had already scheduled an emergency meeting to be held today.
She said the meeting will be physically held at the Law Association Secretariat building in Port of Spain.
Asked if she has noted and would like to publicly register her own concerns over what has unfolded over the past few days, Chote said: “I would prefer not to register my views at this point, especially since we are about to go into an emergency meeting tomorrow (today) but yes, I do hold views on the matter, that much I can say.”
Questioned on whether the emergency meeting was at the behest of members or a decision of the LATT council, Chote said, “No, it was something which I determined with the concurrence of the executive because we have been aware of what individual members have expressed in public forums and that kind of thing, and we are sensitive to the views of our members.”
The Express pointed out to Chote that Attorney General Reginald Armour, on October 10, the day the charges against Ramlogan and Ramdeen were discontinued, issued a statement in which he stated he will consider every available avenue to protect the public’s interest and recover any proceeds of the crimes allegedly committed by Ramlogan and Ramdeen, as well as look into disciplinary proceedings before the Disciplinary Committee of the legal profession.
Asked if that has come to the table of the Law Association and whether the AG made any applications for disciplinary proceedings, Chote said “those are matters that will be brought to the attention of Council at the emergency meeting”.
Unaware of criticisms
The Express pointed out to Chote that the Law Association has been criticised by different quarters, including Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Criminal Bar Association and others, and asked whether these criticisms are warranted
Chote replied: “I am not aware of the criticisms. I haven’t received any criticisms directly from either of the parties you’ve named. So if those criticisms are raised at the meeting tomorrow (today), we will discuss them.”
Told that the main criticism is LATT’s silence, Chote said, “I don’t think I am in a position to comment; as you are well aware, I can’t comment on anything without the input of Council and confirmation of Council, but I do want to say that this protocol which exists was put in place well before I took the position as president of the Law Association.”
Chote said it has been a protocol that governed the previous presidents and it was a protocol established by previous councils.
“So, it is not unknown to members in particular who may be concerned about the president not saying anything. Members ought to be aware that I can’t speak and the media is always aware of that because I’ve said that on numerous occasions,” she added.
LATT members
Council for the term 2022/2023
• President — Sophia Chote, SC
• Vice-president — Rajiv Persad
• Treasurer — Kimberly Molligan
SENIOR ORDINARY MEMBERS
• Douglas Mendes, SC
• Bijili Lalla
• Ronnie Bissessar
• Jessica Maicoo
• Frank Bunsee
• Christlyn Moore
• Frederik Gilkes
• Candace Nanton
• Tristle-Marie Khan-Leu
• Lynette Seebaran-Suite
JUNIOR ORDINARY MEMBERS
• Peter Carter
• Anuradha Sitala Dean
• Vishala Khadoo
• Jonathan Qadeer Khan
• Nabilah Khan
DISCIPLINARY
COMMITTEE
• Roger Kawalsingh
• Devi Ramnarine
• Darrel Allahar
• Sonji Pierre-Chase
• Bernard Sheppard
• Lynette Seeberan-Suite
• Jo-Anne Julien
• Barbara Lodge-Johnson
• Natasha Lamy-Ramsden
• Marcelle Ferdinand
• Hazel Thompson Ahye
• Ruth Eudora Van Lare, SC
• Patricia Dindyal