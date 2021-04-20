Emotional tributes from senators

It was Frankie’s day in the Senate.
The Senate sitting yesterday was devoted to paying tribute to former energy minister Franklin Khan, who passed while in office.
No other business was conducted.
As a memorial to Khan, a floral arrangement was placed on his desk, which carried his name plate.
All attending Members wore a corsage, similar to the flowers in the arrangement.
And no one sat in his chair.
Khan, 63, died at his Maraval home on Saturday morning.
Independent Senators Anthony Vieira and Charrise Seepersad became emotional as they delivered their tributes, especially Vieira who seemed close to tears several times.
Nine Government members and seven of the eight Independents present at the sitting paid tribute. One member of the Opposition—Wade Mark—delivered a tribute.
In a voice which broke many times in the course of his moving delivery, Vieira said “not many of us could lay claim to the record of enduring achievement” that Khan had.
But he said, what made “our departed colleague” great was not fame or political power, both of which he achieved, but “his devotion to duty, his modest personal taste, his humility and his compassion”.
“He was bright, articulate and on energy matters, an impressive expert. But what resonated with me most was the way he treated his senatorial colleagues—with respect and with sensitivity,” Vieira stated.
He added that Khan, a patriot, suffered no delusions of grandeur, and it was impossible not to warm to his infectious and disarming smile.
Seepersad said humility was Khan’s trademark.
Browne: Khan was disturbed
by the venom and malice
Foreign Affairs Minister Amery Browne spoke of Khan’s “resolute, enduring and unshakeable love for humanity and for his family”.
He said Khan never stopped talking about his wife Laura, his son Kheron, his daughter Khara, and the apple of his eye, his granddaughter Amelia.
“His dear wife Laura Sewlal-Khan has expressed to me how comforted she has felt by the outpouring of affection toward Frankie. She told me, ‘Amery, when you speak in the Senate, please convey his special love for the people of Tobago.’
“Frankie loved Tobago and spent as much time there as he could. And the people of Tobago loved him in return,” he said, adding that Khan developed the “same connection to farmers, fishermen and vendors in Tobago that he developed in Mayaro and everywhere he went”.
“His dear wife also asked me to tell you the public and you his colleagues how disturbed and disgusted he was by the venom that seems to be growing in the hearts of some and by the nasty personal attacks and the displays of viciousness and malice,” Browne said.
“Frankie was different... in many ways he harked back to a different era, an era of intellect, of gentlemen and ladies, of wit and intelligence, of soundness above loudness,” Browne said.
He said Khan, a voice of moderation, calm and sober reflection, stability and respect, was never one to utter insults or crude words.
Mark: Khan uncompromising
Opposition Senator Wade Mark said Khan was a “quiet and unassuming individual who firmly promoted and championed the PNM Government’s agenda, even in the face of stiff opposition from the UNC”.
He said Khan was measured yet forceful in his beliefs and ideas.
Mark said Khan was “extremely loyal and uncompromising in his promotion of the Government’s agenda which clashed at times with the national interest and the people’s ultimate welfare and well being”.
Independent Senator Paul Richards said Khan was a gentleman who always showed respect and kept his dignity, even in the most trying of political challenges.
“He had the unique gift of that smile, which seemed constant at all times—in happiness, stress, annoyance, anger and even sadness,” Richards said.
Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said Khan was a believer in the young energy professionals and initiated the mentorship programme at the ministry to ensure this country was equipped with the highest quality of energy professionals capable of leading the sector for generations to come.
“Frankie could tell you of every rig, every platform and well by name, location and every discovery. He lived and breathed for the energy sector,” she said.
Independent senators:
He was a gentleman
Hazel Thompson-Ahye composed a poem using the letters of Franklin Khan’s name.
“F — face always wearing his signature smile; R — real — (the smile) was without pretence of guile; A — always prepared to contribute; N — never daunted by Opposition or Independent slate; K — knowledge and mastery of his portfolio’s scope; L — liquidated the recent no-confidence vote; I — invited to serve, he did so with distinction; N — notwithstanding a challenging heart situation; K — key to his humble childhood he shared with me; H — how his mother struggled to mind his family; A — always mindful of his strong Mayaro roots; N — never failed to serve and never did loot,” she read.
Works Minister Rohan Sinanan said Khan understood the need to put the country’s welfare above political affiliation.
Although there was a time when he faced personal trauma and “torture”, he remained focused on service, Sinanan said.
He said Khan who understood the political landscape, was a friend to all.
He said he will miss his support, advice, guidance and valued friendship.