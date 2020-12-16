More than 200 Angostura workers walked off the job yesterday morning after having learnt they would not be receiving their yearly bonus.
The union representative, Seamen and Waterfront Workers’ Trade Union (SWWTU) president Michael Annisette, told the Express it was an unfortunate situation that took place, as workers went beyond the call of duty, especially during Covid-19, and gave up some of their vacation and raised over $1 million to distribute to communities for the Laventille-based rum and bitters manufacturer.
Annisette said workers found out last week from management that they would not be entitled to the $6,000 bonus this year, and that a determination would be made by March 2021 on whether it would be paid.
“This has incensed workers greatly because the company had boasted to the employees in June that they declared a profit of $55 million, but yet still they are being told to wait till March. This is an unfair move as industrial warfare has no part in a modern society. There must be social dialogue,” he added.
The head of SWWTU said when the union was called into a meeting last Friday with management, it was indicated that the company did not meet the triggers that were necessary to pay the bonuses
“I could not understand this as Angostura has been doing so much goodwill since Covid, and I warned them that workers were not going to take this lightly, because the company was not under-performing. They then tried to offer them hampers and $2,000, but the employees refused,” Annisette said.
Annisette slammed the company for not meeting with the union before taking such a harsh decision, especially before Christmas, where workers were looking forward to the monies.
When asked if the workers would down tools again today, he said he was not in a position to say, but Annisette is hoping good sense prevails and the management calls for another meeting with the union so that an amicable position can be reached.
When contacted on the matter, Angostura said it had no comment at this time.
—with reporting by Michelle Loubon