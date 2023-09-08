‘Emprendedora’ to the rescue

A Venezuelan cargo vessel has been sourced to service the inter-island seabridge until the MV Cabo Star cargo ferry is fully repaired and cleared to operate.
The Cabo Star has been down for repairs since a fire broke out in its engine room two weeks ago.
The substitute Venezuela vessel, the MV Emprendedora, is expected to arrive in Trinidad over the weekend, chairman of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago Lyle Alexander said yesterday.
However, he noted that it may not start servicing the route until next week.
Alexander said the vessel, a landing craft, is about one-tenth the capacity of Cabo Star and will focus “initially” on transporting construction material between the islands.
“In the meantime, we continue the movement of the perishables, food and pharmaceuticals on the fast ferries (MV Galleons Passage, the Buccoo Reef and the APT James),” he said.
Speaking at a news conference at the Ministry of Works and Transport head office, in Port of Spain, Alexander said the Emprendedora is being chartered and paid for by Bridgemans Services Group (BSG), owners of the MV Cabo Star.
Bridgemans’ MV Cabo Star has been providing passenger and cargo ferry service between Trinidad and Tobago since 2017.
“Bridgemans has stepped up to the plate and I will like to publicly recognise the efforts that they have made and have been making,” Alexander said.
He said when the Emprendedora leaves Venezuela, it will take approximately 18 hours to get to Port of Spain.
“I am in no position now to tell you that it has left, but it will take 18 hours. So we are estimating 24 hours (departure from Venezuela), so by this weekend this vessel should be here.
“It is estimated that when the vessel gets here, we will get all the necessary statutory documentation for it to operate within the space and that will enable us to start thinking about having it on the line next week,” Alexander reported.
The boat will only be transporting cargo, Alexander said, adding: “Initially we think we will focus on the construction sector, to start with, because we really have not been able to provide any kind of relief to the construction sector.”
Alexander said the Emprendedora will take about ten hours to get to and from Tobago.
He assured Tobago businesses that the PATT was doing everything possible to ensure the seabridge continues to deliver on its mandate.
Cabo Star still under repairs
On August 23, fire broke out in the engine room of the Cabo Star after it departed the Port of Scarborough for Port of Spain.
After the ship’s crew brought the fire under control, the vessel was towed back to Scarborough, where passengers and trucks disembarked, Alexander recounted yesterday.
He said the Cabo Star is now at the Port of Port of Spain awaiting the completion of repairs, which is being covered by Bridgemans.
“The damage caused by the fire was to one of the auxiliary engines, and also electrical cables. The cause of the fire, based on what we have been told by the inspectors, was a leak in fluid from a line that touched a hot surface and ignited,” Alexander said.
“Those kinds of activities, while not always desired, are not unusual activities in engine rooms in high heat areas...,” he noted, adding that there was no reason to believe there was foul play involved.
Alexander said Cabo Star’s engine has already been repaired. However, the damaged electrical cables are still to be replaced.
He said the cables had to be imported, and their anticipated arrival is today.
“We have been advised by Bridgemans that the repairs should be complete in ten days, which is by September 18. That is our estimate. But be assured that the vessel will not go back into service until it is class certified safe so to do...,” Alexander stated.
Significant loses
In an interview with the Express on Wednesday, vice-chairman of the Tobago chapter of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce Demi John Cruickshank, the absence of the Cabo Star led to a shortage of food and construction material in Tobago.
He said food warehouses were totally empty as of Wednesday, while there is no cement on the island.
Truckers also reported significant losses, given that many had to downsize their 25-tonne cargo trucks to five-tonne trucks, in order to fit on the other fast ferries.
Alexander said the PATT was aware of the impact on activities in Tobago, and assured Tobago businesses that the PATT was doing “everything possible to ensure that the seabridge continued to delivery on its mandate”.
“In response to the need of the Tobago public, we immediately decided to give priority to some of those products that go to and from Tobago usually transported by the Cabo Star in bulk. We cannot take the large-size trucks that usually travel on the Cabo Star so we were asking our customers to break the loads down into smaller vessels that can be accommodated on the fast ferries,” he said.
“We are giving priority to food, perishables and pharmaceuticals. I know that the construction industry has been significantly hit because all their stuff goes up on the heavy lift trucks and we have been unable to really satisfy that particular market,” he added.
“Now that the holidays are over, we should see some additional space becoming available on the vessels, so we should be able accommodate a few more trucks,” Alexander added.