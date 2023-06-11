Empty talk

The local government election bell has been rung and citizens will go to the polls on August 14, 2023.
The election comes after the Privy Council decision that the extension of the life of local government bodies proposed in the Local Government Amendment bill did not apply to incumbent councillors and aldermen.
Starting today, the Sunday Express begins a series on meeting the people to gauge how citizens living in communities of the 14 Corporations feel about what local government is doing for them, or not, as well as to garner their views on issues like property tax and infrastructure.
Here’s what people in areas under the PNM-controlled Port of Spain City Corporation have to say:
No hope, no interest
This was the feeling among residents of the Beetham/Laventille area who spoke to the Sunday Express last week about the August 14, 2023 local government elections, as well as Government’s plan to reform the system.
They had either “heard that before” or “had something better to do, like try to make a living” when this newspaper visited the area last Thursday, seeking feedback as to the impact of the upcoming elections and proposed reform.
People were also asked how they felt the Port of Spain City Corporation had performed in maintaining the environment and providing employment.
“Family...what? What employment you talking about?” one young man asked.
He said Beetham continued to produce many young people who lacked opportunity and “there are always promises that these things will create work”.
“More empty promises, nothing will change. All this talk about reform and property tax, that is just to make more opportunity for corruption,” the 23-year-old man said.
Resident and well-known activist Marilyn Williams said she “cried shame” on the Government and its agencies including the city corporation, which she said has failed to treat the people of Beetham with respect.
Williams said residents have for years begged for changes to the area’s drainage structure, in the hopes of alleviating smelly pollution passing through the community as a result of nearby industrial pollution.
She said little work was done during the dry season and the residents were fearful of flooding with the onset of the 2023 rainy season.
Wiliams, who said she once earned a living as a scavenger at the Beetham Landfill to “feed my children”, asked why the regional corporations were not used to generate more employment “on the ground”.
She accused the Government of taking an uncaring attitude towards lower income earners and of “taking Beetham for granted”.
“Where are the jobs?” she asked. “They are doing nothing for us. They are removing opportunities from poor people instead.”
Williams was among those saying Beetham and Laventille residents were “fed up” and claimed many people would not vote.
Another resident who did not want to be identified agreed with Williams and stated: “It is the same thing over and over and they feel people will just take that. Look around at the place. They will want to start coming looking for votes just now and allyuh eh do nothing yet.”
He added: “The regional corporations were supposed to be about the people, it was supposed to provide work on the ground and maintain the place.”
Several others agreed with him, saying more families were struggling to make ends meet and lambasted the Government’s plans to implement its property tax by year’s end.
“They want to come now and tax people more. People in Beetham are not going to go for that, I am telling you. You know what happens when more people can’t feed their children?” he asked.
Natalie Williams, who operates a mobile vegetable cart in Beetham, pleaded for the area’s main drain facing the Priority Bus Route to be cleaned and beautified. She said the canal could be better kept, allowing some community commerce along its banks.
She was among those asking whether citizens would be paying more taxes and not receiving their due, claiming the corporation had neglected Beetham for 2023 so far.
Williams said the Government State housing for pensioners, which is maintained by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), was badly in need of repairs and suggested that some of these responsibilities be transferred to the corporations.
“If they are going to be getting more money they have to do more,” Williams said. “But the concern is the delivery.”
Other residents laughed when asked about local government elections and said they were not interested but everyone who spoke to the Sunday Express said they were not prepared to pay property tax this year.
Several people said more were losing their incomes every day, as small businesses closed and asked whether the expansion of local government would provide work.
‘No service’
Minding his ice-cream cart opposite Picadilly Greens, Joseph Lucilien said the area receives “almost no service” from the corporation.
He said garbage collectors were usually on time in the city but drains, roads and overall house-keeping remained “very poor”.
Lucilien, a Haitian resident in Trinidad for almost 30 years, bemoaned what he said has been a general decline of local society. He said many promises were not kept by successive governments, and that agencies like regional corporations would become foundations of employment and security for communities.
Lucilien accused Caribbean governments of “ripping off” their populations and said citizens ought not to be asked to pay more taxes until services improve.
He pointed to the Picadilly Greens and nearby canal, calling it “a disgrace” that should be converted to an attractive city canal.
In downtown Port of Spain, business owners on Charlotte Street were also disinterested, with several saying their suggestions and needs have been ignored over the years by the city council.
One clothing store owner said the corporation has repeatedly ignored calls by a group of businesses to meet urgently since last year, to address crime, pollution and illegal vending in the city.
“Crime is bad, very bad. The pickpocketers and muggers, as well as we are getting more break-ins,” the man said. “Where are the municipal police?”
He said garbage collection and sanitation for more serious pests, such as rats, was not up to par, and called for more litter wardens and garbage bins in the capital.
“Look at how dirty this city is,” the man said.
A nearby small grocery and snack wholesaler was in agreement and called for “a total overhaul of the corporation and system”.
“They are giving no service, as far I am concerned,” the businessman said. “Giving the bare minimum in these times is giving no service. The city is deplorable and I am embarrassed for tourists to come here.”
The businesses said they planned to resist the Property Tax, as they did not get their money’s worth so far.
“They will have to prove that they are capable,” the man said.
The Port of Spain Corporation was also knocked over a growing population of homeless people.
“For years, years, we have been hearing that this issue would be dealt with,” he said. “It seems that was also a lot of empty talk and today we have even more homeless persons on the streets.”
St Ann’s frustrated
In St Ann’s, clogged and collapsed drains and waterways, potholes, shaky bridges and an overall lack of development were cited.
People said they were disinterested in the August 14, 2023 local government elections because they felt “abused” and “neglected” by the Government and Port of Spain City Corporation.
Many streets were overgrown and their culverts clogged, bringing on fears of more flash flooding and landslides.
A number of people complained of being unable to get work with CEPEP and claimed “favouritism” for contracts and jobs was being practised in the City Corporation.
Several said they “won’t vote”, as they had failed to see enough developmental plans manifest in the community since the last local government election.
Conservationist and St Ann’s resident, Courtenay Rooks, called on the Government to recognise a bigger role for local government in environmental protection as well as the development of eco-tourism opportunities in communities.
He said the cost of living was rising and noted the impact of the recently-ended Covid-19 pandemic, as well as Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine and resulting shortages in some global food supply chains.
The environmentalist said many were facing unemployment and school dropout rates were on the rise, while the country was in need of game and fire wardens, municipal police and more producers of food.
He noted bushfires that affected the St Ann’s area earlier this year, stating that a limited number of game wardens are in rotation between March to October but there was a need for a bushfire patrol during the rainy season.
Rooks said when people are “struggling”, they are less able to invest personally and as communities in sustainability.
“They will use a piece of plastic and not be able to think about how that affects their children’s future,” Rooks said.
He said municipal reform was “an excellent opportunity for conservation, creation of employment and public education” in communities throughout Trinidad and Tobago.
Rooks said almost every community boasts some natural and cultural resources, which could be developed with the aid of local government.
“People within communities have excellent ideas but are not being supported, whether in conservation, craft agriculture...municipal corporations can be the tool that gets into the communities and facilitates that type of development,” Rooks stated.
He said T&T’s environmentally sensitive areas and major tourist attractions were suffering for active conservators, with most of this work being done on a volunteer basis in people’s spare time. He said better work was being done in Tobago, where communities were finding employment and other forms of income through conservation.
He said the Ministry of Agriculture’s Forestry Division needed boosting, and its reforestation efforts should be quadrupled, noting the impact on productivity of floods.
“Give people the work to protect national assets properly, this can be managed through local government,” Rooks said.
He said the Government also appeared to be in “survival mode” as its gears up for local government elections, claiming little work was done to maintain infrastructure like drains.
“They seem to take the same actions at times like this,” he said, adding the recent public statements by Government ministers on community development offered “nothing new”.
“I could have heard the same thing 20 years ago,” Rooks said. “There was nothing different, nothing dynamic, as to how the communities are to be properly developed.”
Rooks was among those expressing concern that citizens were to be taxed more, such as through the Government’s property tax but that the promised services would not be delivered.
He said “if regional corporations were to be given more money, they should have more responsibilities and be held to account”.
“They should also use that money to uplift communities and not in superficial ways,” Rooks stated.
Rooks said the country was “rich with human capital” but opportunities were not being created. He said regional corporations should also be used to aid in small business development, labelling the process “too difficult”.
“People should be able to go into their municipal office on a particular day, or a designated place, with their documents and be able to get assistance with that process,” he said, calling on the Government to “use local government to decentralise more essential services”.
He criticised the PoS City Council for “hassling small vendors”, including in areas like St Ann’s and said the Government should instead “create opportunities for small business development and appropriate commercial spaces”.
“Do something..anything”
St Ann’s resident and mini-mart owner, Robert Harper, was among those expressing little hope that local government reform would mean change in the range and delivery of municipal services.
Harper has been operating the family’s fruit and mini-mart on the St Ann’s Main Road for over eight years but has lived several decades in the area.
He said “little has changed” and pointed to the nearby St Ann’s River, the banks of which were overgrown, stating:
“Why? It’s rainy season...we knew it would be rainy season.”
Harper asked why some standard annual services appeared not to have been delivered and like many residents, said it had become difficult to take the promises of the Government and the corporation seriously.
He said drains and waterways, as well as other “serious” infrastructure had not been cleared and the community began to see some such activity when local government elections became topical.
Harper recalled that St Ann’s had for the past three years experienced heavy flash flooding and blamed unchecked development, denudation of the hills and overwhelmed infrastructure for the flooding.
He said municipal corporations could play a bigger role not only in maintaining drainage but in enforcing proper development codes, to prevent a worsening of the situation.
He said the Fondes Amandes bridge was also in need of repairs but “they may wait until it falls down” and noted that some private citizens have tried to maintain roads and drains near their homes.
He called on the PoS corporation to “at least pretend” by rendering minimal services so as not to further stress residents.
“Elections are coming so we are seeing some things but...the rest of the time, at least pretend once in a while,” Harper said, adding that residents were “aware that we will get all the bells and whistles coming into St Ann’s”.
Harper said he would welcome more municipal police, as there were almost no patrols by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
“In terms of police patrols, the closest number you could get to zero...that’s it,” the 45-year-old father said.
The businessman said carjackings were on the rise and this was causing sleeplessness among residents, who would be comforted by a uniformed representation of national security. He said home break-ins and other types of crime have become prevalent and residents have put effort into beefing up security.
Harper was also less enthusiastic about the Government’s intended property tax than he was about local government elections and questioned whether benefits would trickle down to the burgesses.
Noting the Government’s local government reform drive, he said nothing would change unless the people in office change the way things are done.
Most St Ann’s residents who spoke to the Sunday Express said they were against the implementation of a property tax at this time. Many said the Government should first implement local government reform and allow the system to prove itself, before asking citizens to pay more taxes.
“Many people are not against a property tax, they just want to make sure they get value for money because we didn’t so far,” one Hutton Road resident said.
“They can implement reform and spend the taxpayer money they are already collecting, to show us what the reform will do for us. Then we will pay more.”
Also of Hutton Road, food vendor Adana Williams said the corporation in general took too long to render services and that maintenance had overall declined.
The residents called on MP Stuart Young to put pressure on the city corporation to increase and maintain services.
Young was asked yesterday to respond to the residents’ concerns and stated via WhatsApp: “I have been hearing the concerns of constituents with respect to local government issues that affect them and the day-to-day matters that are under the responsibility of the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation and the Port of Spain City Corporation and I believe that if we implement the local government initiatives we have proposed that it would lead to improvements. As the Member of Parliament, I interact with the councillors and advocate on behalf of my constituents. We need to make it easier to deliver meaningful solutions to burgesses, example, the paving of secondary roads, cleaning of drains and vegetation etc. Local government reform is targeted at greater efficiency and delivery, quicker results and more accountability. I look forward to the implementation of the reform and the return of the PNM councillors so that they can deliver to their burgesses.”
Maraval: “Waiting for flood”
“Ah like Noah, ah waitin’ for the flood.”
So said taxi-driver and Upper Maraval resident, Ghasso Stephens, who claimed to have lost nearly a week of income following phenomenal flooding in Maraval and environs in October 2023.
“I am everywhere in Maraval and the representation is poor, just poor,” Stephens said.
“They should be ashamed to come around and to ask people for more money. Look at the drains, there is still work to be done on the river as well. The roads bad, the petty crime is very bad. Nothing new has taken place and now you all want to charge property tax? People are not going to go for that.”
One businessman on the Maraval Main Road who did not want to be named claimed to have lost over $50,000 in goods and personal items during last year’s geyser-like flooding.
“I couldn’t be compensated and I am seeing it happening again because almost no work was done. The rainy season is here and the only reason we are seeing some movement is because of elections,” he said, adding that “I am not convinced yet that the Government should implement its property tax”.