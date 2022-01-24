Fully-vaccinated persons travelling into England or Scotland from other states will no longer have to take Covid-19 tests to enter.
The announcement was made yesterday by the United Kingdom’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in a statement to the House of Commons.
Part of this statement was then posted onto social media which was then shared by several persons within this region, including High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, Harriet Cross.
Unvaccinated travellers will no longer have to take a day-eight test (test on the eight day of arrival) or self-isolate.
However, they will still need pre-departure test and day-two tests (second day of arrival).
And everyone arriving in England and Scotland, regardless of vaccination status, will need to fill in a passenger locator form—which are expected to be altered to be “easier” to be filled out.
The changes will come into effect as of 4 a.m. on February 11, and is said to have been made possible by the success of the UK’s vaccine and booster (shot) roll-outs.
In addressing the House of Commons, Shapps said, “Today, I can confirm that our international travel regime will now be liberalised as part our efforts to ensure that 2022 is the year in which restrictions on travel, on lockdowns, and limits on people’s lives are firmly placed in the past.
“From 4 a.m. on February 11, and in time for the half-term break, eligible fully-vaccinated passengers arriving in the UK will no longer have to take a post-arrival lateral flow test.
“That means that after months of pre-departure testing, post-arrival testing, self-isolation, additional expense, all that fully vaccinated people will now have to do, when they travel to the UK, is to verify their status via a passenger locator form.”
Currently, British Airways operates flights between Trinidad and Tobago and the United Kingdom three times a week.
British carrier Virgin Atlantic is expected to resume flights to Tobago as of this Saturday.
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, while offering flights to Trinidad and Tobago to Amsterdam, there are connecting flights which can take persons to the UK.
However, citizens are reminded that as of yesterday entry into Trinidad and Tobago remains unchanged, and persons, even if they are fully vaccinated, need to provide negative PCR tests to enter.