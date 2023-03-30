A major part of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination has been leaked online.
As more than 18,000 children started writing the SEA exam yesterday morning, the language arts paper started appearing online.
But Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly insisted the SEA 2023 exam was not compromised.
She told the Express pupils would not have had access to the paper circulated online, as they would not have had any access to their cellphones during the examination.
In a phone interview, Gadsby-Dolly said, “Social media posts which purport to have released the confidential SEA 2023 examination papers would not have been accessible to students writing the SEA as they were already engaged in the examination process and, based on the rules enforced by assessment supervisors and centre managers, would have had no access to their phones. Therefore, the integrity of the SEA 2023 has not been compromised.”
She indicated it was “likely that this post emanated from the limited category of personnel exposed to examination papers on the opening of the secure packages, which could only have taken place upon their unsealing on the day of the examination. If this is indeed so, it is highly regrettable”.
Gadsby-Dolly said: “The Cybercrime Department of the (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) has been engaged to assist in the determination of the source of the initial post. The MOE extends its thanks to the staff of the ministry who participated at every level to ensure the examination was conducted without major incident,” she added.
TTUTA: Educators play critical role
Despite the issue of the leak, the examination was said to be a success, the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) said. Speaking to the Express yesterday, TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin said, “We have not received any reports of disruption or irregularity. We are proud of our educators who volunteered to invigilate successfully the SEA 2023 examination.
“The critical role which our educators play is sometimes taken for granted by the parents, the general public and even Ministry of Education officials. Please remember that the educators and students are coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic and they were the most affected students thus far writing the SEA.
“We hope for the best. Congratulations to our educators and to an extent the Ministry of Education.”
All 18,889 pupils who sat the SEA exam yesterday would have been in Standard Three at the onset of the pandemic. This includes 9,591 boys and 9,298 girls.
After enduring two full years of adjusting to home schooling, followed by hybrid learning, these pupils were finally able to return to physical classes—but this time, they were now in Fifth Standard.
Happy it’s over
Nevertheless, many parents and pupils in the East-West Corridor said they were well prepared for SEA 2023 and happy that it was over.
Some pupils didn’t appear phased by the exam at all.
The consensus yesterday amongst girls writing the SEA was that the English language arts writing paper was the easiest, but the mathematics was the most challenging for them.
On the contrary, most male pupils said language arts was the most challenging, while they enjoyed the mathematics exam. Speaking to the Express, one schoolboy at the Sangre Grande SDA Primary School said, “It was normal, like an end-of-term exam. I was a bit scared, but I said my prayers and I feel relieved now that it’s over.”
His mother said, “My feelings were scared, excited and proud all at the same time. The preparation for SEA was stressful—but now that it’s over, I can breathe. I know God has been with him all the way to the end.”
Likewise, at the Arima Boys’ Government Primary School, 11-year-old pupil Andrew Daniel said, “It was like a normal end-of-term exam. The mathematics paper was good.”
And 11-year-old Nicolai Cunin also said he believed he performed well in the mathematics exam paper.
Father of a pupil of the Aranjuez TIA Primary School, Anderson Bradley, said, “I was not nervous for my child. It was stressful getting him prepared for it, ensuring his pass marks were good.
“Now that the exam is over, it is a big sigh of relief. A chapter has closed and it is now onto a new chapter with a bright future ahead.”
His son said, “I believe that I did great. I am really looking forward to secondary school.” Asked what subject area he believed he performed best in, he also said mathematics.
However, over at the Mucurapo Girls’ RC School, one pupil said, “Mathematics was difficult because they did not cover section three in school, but I still attempted that section. English and creative writing was very good.”
And Nelson Street Girls’ RC pupil Akila Pompey also said the English paper was the easiest for her, while the mathematics was a bit challenging.
Additionally, there was also a relatively large cohort of pupils who would have repeated the SEA examination this year as a consequence of being ill-prepared and classes being disrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Also speaking to the Express yesterday, a parent of one such pupil of the El Socorro North Primary School said, “He was more relaxed than last year. The experience was much different... “Before coming out of Covid, I was nervous. This time the process was more tiring. More effort and preparation was done this time around. I am happy for my child to have a break now.”
From as early as 7 a.m., parents assembled outside several schools in Arima, Arouca and Trincity to see their children off to sit the biggest test of their academic lives thus far.
When the Express visited the Arima West Government Primary School, it was a quiet scene as parents hugged their children and gave them final words of encouragement before they entered the school’s compound.
Though parents were not allowed to remain on or outside the compound during the examination, many parents stayed for as long as they could outside the Arima Boys’ RC Primary School yesterday.
Outside the school, the father of a pupil at Arima Boys’ RC said, “Within this academic year there was a lot of focus on getting them back to the face-to-face, and that has a psychological effect as well, so I think they should be in a better place this year and we’re looking forward to good results from this school and no repeaters this time.
“The children were very excited and we prayed with them, and the school has also done a wonderful programme preparing the students as well. They had mock exam sessions and, as I said, we’re trusting in God. We tried our best and God is going to do the rest,” he added.
The scene was similar at the St Aidan’s Anglican Primary School in Arouca and the Dinsley Trincity Government Primary School, but at 8 a.m. parents and guardians dispersed as pupils were ushered into their classes to begin the exam.
The examination at most schools began at 8.30 a.m. Pupils had a total of 50 minutes to complete the English language arts writing paper, and 75 minutes each to complete mathematics and English language arts.