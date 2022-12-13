Entangled in debris and circled by vultures, the body of infant Allon Ramdial washed ashore near the mouth of the Ortoire River in Mayaro yesterday, bringing an end to a search where everyone had hoped for a miracle.
The two-year-old was found almost a kilometre from the jetty where it is suspected he walked onto and toppled over into the river last Friday morning.
Allon lived with his 19-year-old mother, Cristianna Ramdial, in a room of the Ortoire Fishing Port Facility in Mayaro.
The child was often seen walking along the jetty, residents said. But no one saw he opened the door of his room, walked down the steps and onto the jetty that morning.
The mother raised an alarm, triggering a search by villagers, fishermen and police officers. And when that failed, Ramdial said she made contact with the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat.
The T&T Coast Guard and Mayaro Lifeguard Unit divers were also involved in the search.
The child’s body was recovered in an area accessible only by boat, around 11.40 am.
Rambharat said, “The child was found near the end of the mouth of the river at around 11.40 a.m. The remains of the toddler was spotted by a joint team of Mayaro lifeguards and Hunters Search and Rescue. He was found in an area that is only accessible by boats. As we were approaching the area we saw the vultures circling and we went there. We found the child’s body.”
The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, he added.
Rambharat said the child’s remains were bagged, placed in a pirogue and returned to the jetty.
His mother was there waiting to see her little boy but she was unable to view the body as it was taken away by funeral home personnel, he said.
Ramdial screamed as the body was being removed from the pirogue. She was consoled by police officers and scores of villagers who had gathered there. The fishing facility was cordoned off.
Rambharat said the hunters had attempted to search that area on Saturday morning but it was difficult to access.
He said, “The recent landslips blocked the access and in addition to that there is a huge rock so in order to access beyond the rock you had to use a boat or probably try during the low tide which is what happened this morning. During the low tide the lifeguards, members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, we were able to wade through that water and get beyond the rocks and it is there the body was spotted and additionally the landslides would have prevented us from accessing from another area, it created steep cliffs of soft mud. The risk was taken to wade through the rocks and try to access the cove.”
Obedient boy
In an interview with the Express at the weekend, Ramdial said she had been working in the area when she became pregnant with her first child in 2019. And shortly after giving birth to Allon in April 2020, she moved into a room at the fishing facility.
Inside that one room, Ramdial said she would cook, sleep and care for her son. She was assisted by fishermen and villagers. She said Allon was known by the fishermen and he enjoyed watching them fish.
“My son loved fried fish and we would make that for him almost every day,” she said.
But on Friday morning, Ramdial said her son could not be found.
The Express found that only a few steps separate the mother and child from the jetty leading to the Ortoire River.
“I woke up and I couldn’t find him. I search and search…dig up all over the place, looking and looking and I can’t find my son. The gate in the back was wide open. I went across to the bar and I asked them to pull up camera to see if he had crossed the road but we didn’t see him,” she said.
It was then, Ramdial said, she concluded that her son may have walked to the back of the facility and onto the jetty. The jetty was almost covered in fishing nets.
“The only option is he gone in the back to get a fish and fall in the river,” she said.
Ramdial said her son obedient and would answer every time she called out to him. “I would say Allon where are you, and he would say mummy I right here. So when I called and called I knew something was wrong,” she said.
Ramdial said she had no relatives in the area.
Last Thursday, Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke visited the Ortoire Fishing Port Facility, where little Allon was spotted walking along the jetty and was cautioned about going too close to the edge.
In a Facebook post, Duke said he was praying for the child to be found safely. Mayaro MP Rushton Paray said he was saddened with the recovery of little Allon yesterday.
He said, “As a community, we remained hopeful that he would have been returned safely to his mother. Unfortunately, our worst fears were realised. I am satisfied that all available resources were expended towards the search and safe return of Allon.”
Not the first
On May 9, a two-year-old Kimani Francis walked through the gates of his Tenth Street, Techier Village, Point Fortin, home and went missing. His body was found lodged against a log in the Guapo River the following day.
His 22-year-old mother told police he was sitting in the living room when she left him to go on a video call. She was assisting her boyfriend with preparing his resume.
And it was not until police officers came to the home did she discover her son was missing.
A neighbour who had spotted the child walking on the roadway, barefoot and with a paper in his hand, called the police, who investigated the case to determine whether charges could be laid against anyone.
A month later, the Director of Public Prosecutions gave instructions for an inquest to be held into the child’s death.