Enterprise backs Kamla’s ‘stand your ground’

EIGHT out of ten persons interviewed in the hotspot of Enterprise are in favour of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s proposed “stand your ground” legislation.
Speaking at a United National Congress (UNC) public meeting in Chaguanas on July 31, Persad-Bissessar reiterated her party’s position on licensed firearms for citizens and urged those under threat from attacks to “light them up” and “empty the whole clip”.
The Express, last Friday, spoke to residents and business owners in Enterprise, all of whom expressed concern over the alarming crime rate throughout the country.
Yet, when it came to their sense of safety within the area, their responses were varied.
A 39-year-old single mother who wished to remain unidentified shared that while she was born and raised in Enterprise, she often felt unsafe in the area. “Every day you actually hearing something (about) this person get shoot, that person get shoot,” the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) worker said.
However, geriatric nurse Towanda Carr told the Express that while she was aware of shootings and robberies in the community, she does not feel unsafe in Enterprise.
Residents and business owners said their faith in both the Government and the Police Service at managing the crime situation was wavering.
Resident Lincoln Lewis said he did not believe the Government can stop crime and “fix things”.
The 64-year-old mason who works with URP is of the view that “the people” are the ones to implement change.
Another resident who requested anonymity shared that he was “not worried” about the crime rate, as he saw it as a situation where “the bad exterminate the bad”.
Last resort
During a conversation with a group of young men who asked not to be named, one young man said his position on stopping crime is centred around “dealing with the criminals first”.
He said this “is not we work,” but instead it “is the police work to deal with the criminals”.
When asked how the community factored into the equation, another young man said: “The community can’t do nothing about that, unless everybody have guns to lock up them bandit and them when they come to rob you.”
Yet, while the majority voiced support for the proposed “stand your ground” legislation, their acceptance of the Opposition Leader’s comments varied.
“I would not blame her for making such a statement because it would appear in this country also that the criminals have more rights than the law-abiding citizen,” said retired public servant Winston Mohan.
Mohan, who related that he had been a victim of crime in the 80s and knew many others who had suffered at the hands of criminals, said, “So, I think this thing about defending yourself, you have to go all out to defend yourself, regardless of what the end result might be.
“So, I think the Opposition Leader comment is in line with what is taking place in the country right now with the criminals.”
Other residents echoed the same sentiments as they recalled incidents in which their families had been victims of crime, and where criminals were “more intent on harming victims”.
One business owner and father expressed that the “stand your ground” legislation is “our last resort” as it allows for “whatever we could have at our disposal to fight our way out of it” as rampant criminal activity was “ridiculous”.
On the other hand, those who disagreed with the Opposition Leader’s proposed legislature opined that her comments made on the UNC political platform were “barbaric” and “ignorant”.
Enterprise resident for over 40 years, Sebastian John, said he was enraged by Persad-Bissessar’s comments.
The retiree said her stance did not consider innocent people who were seeking refuge in a person’s home.
Instead, John argued that tackling crime was a societal effort and required commitment from both parents and the community.
This was mirrored by a businesswoman who called for the Government to do more for the youth of the Enterprise community through increased and focused social programmes.