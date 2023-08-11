Enterprise backs Kamla’s ‘stand your ground’

Police officers

Police officers stand along Freedom Street in Enterprise following the shooting death of Selwyn “Robocop” Alexis at his car wash businessplace, in the background, on July 17, 2016. Photo: AYANNA KINSALE

EIGHT out of ten persons interviewed in the hotspot of Enterprise are in favour of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s proposed “stand your ground” legislation.

Speaking at a United National Congress (UNC) public meeting in Chaguanas on July 31, Persad-Bissessar reiterated her party’s position on licensed firearms for citizens and urged those under threat from attacks to “light them up” and “empty the whole clip”.

Selwyn”Robocop” Alexis

FLASHBACK : Villagers stand behind the caution tape at the crime scene where Selwyn”Robocop” Alexis, his friend and the assailant were killed in Enterprise in 2016.

The Express, last Friday, spoke to residents and business owners in Enterprise, all of whom expressed concern over the alarming crime rate throughout the country.

Yet, when it came to their sense of safety within the area, their responses were varied.

A 39-year-old single mother who wished to remain unidentified shared that while she was born and raised in Enterprise, she often felt unsafe in the area. “Every day you actually hearing something (about) this person get shoot, that person get shoot,” the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) worker said.

However, geriatric nurse Towanda Carr told the Express that while she was aware of shootings and robberies in the community, she does not feel unsafe in Enterprise.

Residents and business owners said their faith in both the Government and the Police Service at managing the crime situation was wavering.

Resident Lincoln Lewis said he did not believe the Government can stop crime and “fix things”.

The 64-year-old mason who works with URP is of the view that “the people” are the ones to implement change.

Another resident who requested anonymity shared that he was “not worried” about the crime rate, as he saw it as a situation where “the bad exterminate the bad”.

Last resort

During a conversation with a group of young men who asked not to be named, one young man said his position on stopping crime is centred around “dealing with the criminals first”.

He said this “is not we work,” but instead it “is the police work to deal with the criminals”.

When asked how the community factored into the equation, another young man said: “The community can’t do nothing about that, unless everybody have guns to lock up them bandit and them when they come to rob you.”

Yet, while the majority voiced support for the proposed “stand your ground” legislation, their acceptance of the Opposition Leader’s comments varied.

“I would not blame her for making such a statement because it would appear in this country also that the criminals have more rights than the law-abiding citizen,” said retired public servant Winston Mohan.

Mohan, who related that he had been a victim of crime in the 80s and knew many others who had suffered at the hands of criminals, said, “So, I think this thing about defending yourself, you have to go all out to defend yourself, regardless of what the end result might be.

“So, I think the Opposition Leader comment is in line with what is taking place in the country right now with the criminals.”

Other residents echoed the same sentiments as they recalled incidents in which their families had been victims of crime, and where criminals were “more intent on harming victims”.

One business owner and father expressed that the “stand your ground” legislation is “our last resort” as it allows for “whatever we could have at our disposal to fight our way out of it” as rampant criminal activity was “ridiculous”.

On the other hand, those who disagreed with the Opposition Leader’s proposed legislature opined that her comments made on the UNC political platform were “barbaric” and “ignorant”.

Enterprise resident for over 40 years, Sebastian John, said he was enraged by Persad-Bissessar’s comments.

The retiree said her stance did not consider innocent people who were seeking refuge in a person’s home.

Instead, John argued that tackling crime was a societal effort and required commitment from both parents and the community.

This was mirrored by a businesswoman who called for the Government to do more for the youth of the Enterprise community through increased and focused social programmes.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

...PM: FUL authorisation process needs to be reviewed

...PM: FUL authorisation process needs to be reviewed

There is the need for a new process to authorise the issuance of Firearm User’s Licences (FULs) for citizens.

This was the response of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley when he was asked about the Government’s position on the distribution of FULs to citizens during a post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday.

Moonilal: We not sending in no blasted Form B

Moonilal: We not sending in no blasted Form B

Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal will not be filing any “Form B” with the Integrity Commission because if Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley can get away from doing so, he can too.

Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) meeting at the Penal Secondary School, on Monday, Moonilal said the Integrity Commission has made a “dangerous” decision which opened the door to hundreds of public officials not declaring their assets on Form B. He noted Rowley purchased a townhouse at Inez Gate from his friend and businessman, Allan Warner; and Rowley’s daughter also purchased a townhouse.

Call for probes into PM’s townhouse purchase

Call for probes into PM’s townhouse purchase

Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, on behalf of his client Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, sent letters yesterday to the Integrity Commission and to the Police Commissioner, calling for separate investigations into Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Enterprise backs Kamla’s ‘stand your ground’

Enterprise backs Kamla’s ‘stand your ground’

EIGHT out of ten persons interviewed in the hotspot of Enterprise are in favour of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s proposed “stand your ground” legislation.

Speaking at a United National Congress (UNC) public meeting in Chaguanas on July 31, Persad-Bissessar reiterated her party’s position on licensed firearms for citizens and urged those under threat from attacks to “light them up” and “empty the whole clip”.

BLOWS FOR INTEGRITY COMMISSION

BLOWS FOR INTEGRITY COMMISSION

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday laid the blame for the present “melee” relating to the issue of his declaration of his townhouse in Tobago at the feet of the Integrity Commission.

Speaking at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, the Prime Minister said: “An Integrity Commission is supposed to have integrity.”

Recommended for you