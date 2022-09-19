ONE may have noticed, in recent years, a return to street corners in some communities of barber, beauty and grooming shops, owned and operated by young men and women.
At least some of those businesses may be a tangible result of the work of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) in communities like Enterprise, on the immediate outskirts of Chaguanas, Sgt Jacey Small has said.
Small, Second Division Officer in charge of the Community Oriented Policing Section (COPS) Central Division, told the Express at the weekend that while the public may be aware of the TTPS’ programmes for young people, it may not know how many small businesses and careers have formed as a result.
Small was in 2014 named the Caribbean’s top crime fighter and in June 2022 was presented, through the TTPS, with the Regional Recognition for Public Law Enforcement award. Along with the Police Service, he won the 2019 International Development Bank (IDB) President’s Award for excellence, for work done with the public sector.
Small noted the contribution of the public sector to a range of programmes in education for youths, parenting and community security.
This has been done through several avenues aside from funding to include venues and equipment to fuel administrative work, or collaboration with the TTPS to solve and suppress crime.
Small acknowledged that Enterprise was challenged with violent and gun-related crime but was anxious to focus on the positive. He noted the history of the community as the then rural Enterprise Village and its promise to become a contributor to culture, sports, the arts and the national community in general.
He insisted this promise is “not lost”, stating that in working with young people and especially the vulnerable and their communities, the TTPS has seen gains in the form of leadership, business skills, vocational callings and general purpose forming among many youths.
This may not be apparent to wider Trinidad and Tobago, Enterprise having gained notoriety as a crime “hotspot” as youth fallout, gang activities including random murders and domestic violence have shown some increase in the past year.
Exhaustive training
Former gains were not lost, however, and Small said TTPS youth clubs, classes and workshops remained well-attended by young people. He noted ongoing operations at the Chrissie Terrace Resource and Homework Centre, where primary and secondary school pupils access work spaces and audio and visual facilities daily. Small said work in reducing crime has been taken to the very roots in communities like Enterprise, where some 40 parents, including fathers, have signed up for parenting education workshops.
Small, who in several ways expressed his and the TTPS’ passion for community work, said tackling crime meant understanding its causes and doing the work there.
This meant work with parents who may not be readily equipped, providing solutions and support for dysfunctional homes and opportunities for children to access learning, including about hobbies and vocations, safe recreation, mentors and counselling.
Extensive programmes have been in effect in Enterprise and some environs also experiencing challenges, including with the victim support and domestic violence units of the TTPS.
Small said exhaustive training is ongoing within the TTPS to ensure continuity and expansion of these programmes, which often see officers and other personnel on walkabouts to connect with their communities.
This included Small himself, who has “walked door to door, throughout the entire community” during a month-long exercise, in order to build a solid foundation for the TTPS’ intended work.
Collaborative approach
In 2016, Small asked to be transferred from the North Eastern Division to community policing in Central, to work in his community of Edinburgh 500.
However, he was instead asked to address an alarming rise in violent crimes in Enterprise, where gangs including the self-appointed “Unruly Isis” and “Rasta City Gangs” were boiling over in their war for turf.
Younger people were being seen involved in delinquency and Small became part of what he said was a planned, tight and highly-collaborative approach to suppressing existing gangs and criminal blocks, while forming a catchment area for at-risk youth in particular.
Domestic violence in neighbouring areas including Longdenville, Lendore Village and Cunupia had shown some increase during lockdowns for the Covid-19 pandemic, with several women being killed and increased reports of child abuse.
Small repeatedly emphasised the importance of a healthy relationship between the TTPS, communities and all stakeholders.
Small could not stress enough the results of collaboration, volunteerism and persistence, noting an 87 per cent reduction in murders, serious crimes and violent crimes in Enterprise by 2019.
He commended the work of numerous organisations, among them the Single Fathers’ Association of Trinidad and Tobago, headed by Rhondall Feeles, for support particularly with sport programmes.
Commitment by all made the efforts a huge success, Small said. Scores of young men and women would have received certification in a range of skills, boosting their confidence and chances at employment.
Small was proud to state that several young men and women graduating from TTPS initiatives went on to start small businesses in areas including personal care and auto services, as well as food and agriculture.
Communities would have the chance to receive guidance and assistance on starting small businesses and accessing State or other grants and incentives, he said, which have been “well received”.
Small said taking on Enterprise meant a collaborative, multi-pronged approach on “Intelligence Operations Investigations and Community Policing”.
As the leader of the Edinburgh 500 Young Stars Police Youth Club —winners of the inaugural Commissioner of Police Football Cup —Small and the TTPS’s influence began to revive existing clubs in Enterprise and environs.
In the sometimes heated Crown Trace area, people and children were returning to their yards and savannahs, as a joint TTPS/Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) post, the “Lionsgate” project, began to yield results.
Pressure from raids and a consistent presence saw significant suppression of criminal and gang activity, while some had also lost their lives in run-ins with the law or left the area.
Small said the TTPS witnessed social transformation and some social phenomena, as reputed gang members who shunned rehabilitation efforts would often allow their children or have relatives taking part in TTPS initiatives.
Respect and love
Remarking on the healing powers of communication, respect and love, Small called on the national community to act together and as individuals against crime and to work with the TTPS.
He said sporting programmes saw children and people - including youth said to be from rival gangs - playing on the same football teams or enjoying healthy competitions.
Enterprise and environs, which between July to September saw increased criminal activity, is again to receive additional attention in the coming months.
He recalled that the TTPS outreach efforts, including face-to-face engagement, had built trust where there was “a general perception of the police in Central as corrupt”.
The rewards of this trust were seen in Dass Trace in particular, where residents had at one point abandoned the area’s recreation ground for fear of falling victim to some type of crime.
Through trust, then collaboration, Dass Trace was reclaimed by children, people, sporting groups and religious organisations from criminals and gangs and its amenities are now in use.
“That’s how the Dass Trace Youth Empowerment Committee was born,” Small said, noting the support of Feeles with young men in this area and with secondary and primary schools in the area.
It was here Small said a link existed between proper maintenance of properties and the land in general, as abandoned, unkempt sites create havens for undesirables.
He said the fears, concerns, thoughts and needs of the communities were gleaned through the workabouts and taken into meetings, where some programmes and police exercises were tailored to address these issues.
“When there is crime and people are afraid, the community declines,” Small said. “Activities don’t take place, it destroys business. Now we are seeing stakeholders and activities returning to that community,” Small said, adding that the implementation of a will to change, by all, will yield real results.