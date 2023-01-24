“WE are preparing for a Central assault. We are hoping to qualify for the semis and the finals of the Panorama competition.”
So said T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps Youth Steel Orchestra manager Clarry Benn after the Enterprise-based orchestra emerged victorious on Sunday in the 21 and Under category of the 2023 National Junior Panorama Championships at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Benn also said the victory would “restore some pride in Enterprise, since within recent times, the area has become renowned for crime and criminal elements.” He said the pannists are “jubilant” and the celebration continued way into Sunday night at the band’s Southern Main Road, Enterprise, headquarters.
The 100-strong pannists were under the tutelage of Chaguanas arranger Gerard Superville, who encouraged them to heed the late Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart’s clarion call and “Mash Up”.
When the judges visit the panyard on January 30, they are hoping to get their nod with arranger Clarence Morris’ interpretation of “Hall of Fame”, sung by Chaguanas soca artiste Mical Teja. Superville will lend his expertise as the “drillmaster.”
Ecstatic celebrants
In a phone interview yesterday, Benn, who is also chairman of National Entrepreneurship Development Company (Nedco), said: “We are not only jubilant. Ecstatic. It is good for the young people in particular. We have a strong, young bunch. They have practising for a while. The victory is also a reward for their hard work and dedication to the steelpan-the national instrument.”
Benn added: “It’s an accomplishment for Enterprise. Sadly, in recent times, the name of Enterprise has been dragged into the mud. It’s mainly because of the crime associated with the area. The steelband movement has been trying to do a lot with the young people of the district.”
Expounding upon the band’s input, Benn said: “I am always reminded of the words of Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore that ‘the steelband yard is a sacred space. A place for nurturing the youths’. We don’t see it as only a steelband but as an institution aimed at developing the myriad talents and skills among our youths.”
Benn cited the Spelling Bee competition catering to children from eight to 17, as one of the inroads towards creating more positive and well-grounded citizens. The steelband also offers a homework centre and music classes.
Boasting that their efforts have been reaping rich dividends. Benn said:
“We hope to restart our programmes in a big way for our enterprising youths. We have our homework centre and music classes. Coming out of the work, we have a group of youngsters, who have been attracted to the versatility of the steelpan. They have made us proud.”
Before Sunday’s display of prowess on the pan, the steelband has visited a number of communities since August 13, 2022.
He said: “We engaged in a series of concerts which were held in a number of communities in Central Trinidad. We started in our panyard, then we made pit stops at Chaguanas New Settlement, Todd’s Road, Homeland Gardens, Cunupia and Longdenville. We had fun and we made friends and gained supporters in the communities.”
Asked about Panorama preparations, Benn said: “We started our celebration last night after we returned from the Savannah. We are preparing for the senior championships. We are entering the large band category for the National Panorama. We are so fortunate the singer of the tune (Mical Teja) is from Chaguanas. We have a huge band base in Central. It is going to be a holistic Central effort. As I said before, we are launching a Central assault.
Tassa, rhythm section fusion
When interviewed yesterday, Superville, 34, said: “It’s a good feeling. I came back down to reality quickly. Everyone had fun. I gave the youths a positive message throughout the season. They had to come up with a positive quote every evening.”
Moving to the superb musical expression, Superville said: “I included a tassa person and I found a child (Ian Dass) under 15. I could fuse the tassa into the pan. And I arranged the song around it and portray it. The concept of the music was ‘Mash Up’ and if a tassa section comes, it will mash up and a rhythm section comes, it will mash up, too. If somebody understands music, they will understand the tassa and the rhythm section.”