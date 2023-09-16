ENVY and a lack of understanding about the Miss Grand International pageant.
That is what is at the crux of the controversy surrounding the selection of Venezuelan Mileidy Materano to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the Miss Grand International pageant in Vietnam on October 25, says Materano’s manager, Charisse Parsons.
Additionally, Parsons—an architect and interior designer, has announced that she has initiated legal proceedings involving all parties responsible for the distribution of manipulated images of the 29-year-old beauty queen.
“The source of the wrongful act is known and legal action is being pursued. We are well aware of the instigator behind this malicious attack on Mileidy, aimed at destroying her life because she won a pageant fair and square, whilst their preferred delegate didn’t. However they should be aware that they will face the full extent of the law, while Mileidy intends to turn this situation to her advantage,” Parsons said yesterday.
Parsons wrote on her Instagram page that it is crucial to find healthy ways to express and manage emotions without causing harm to ourselves or others.
“It’s okay to be angry but it is not ok to be cruel. It’s important to recognise and acknowledge our emotions, including anger, but it’s never acceptable to channel that anger into cruelty. Being angry doesn’t justify hurting or mistreating others,” she posted.
Parsons said multicultural unity promotes peace and understanding, cultural enrichment, innovation and problem-solving, social cohesion, global co-operation, cultural exchange, resilience, human rights, and can strengthen diplomatic relations between countries. This is what Materano is advocating for, she said.
Materano has asked for an end to the hate and negativity which she says has resulted in T&T being accused of xenophobia by some in the global pageant community.
She added that Miss Grand International delegates representing the USA, UK, Japan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Chile, Colombia, Angola and the US Virgin Islands at this year’s pageant have shown their support for her on social media.
Extreme vetting
Parsons also defended managing director of Stolen Productions Ltd (SPL) Kehra Ramsubhag.
According to her bio, Ramsubhag was drawn to the franchise due to the grandiosity of the productions, investment into the candidates and the way it promotes a modern woman.
Parsons said that Ramsubhag has the potential to contribute positively to Trinidad and Tobago.
“Transformative leadership and contributions from individuals can indeed play a significant role in the development and progress of a country. If Kehra is dedicated to making a positive impact and has the necessary skills and vision, they may very well help T&T reach new levels of maturity and development. Societal progress is a complex process and involves many factors and contributions from various individuals and groups,” said Parsons.
This is the first year SPL has taken on the Miss Grand Trinidad and Tobago franchise. On its “Who we are page”, SPL says that its organisation proudly stands on the transparency of the judging process and the criteria of eligibility that have been set by the international governing bodies.
According to its website, once a candidate has been through thorough screening and background checks, and the team has concluded that he/she has satisfied the set requirements, the delegate goes through an intense programme that prepares them for the international stage.
“Our team goes to every extreme to ensure that the winner produced meets the expectations of the international organisation,” SPL said.
This year, the Miss Grand International pageant celebrates its tenth anniversary. Delegates from 68 countries will be participating in the finals, which takes place in Vietnam on October 25.
The pageant was started in 2013 by Nawat Itsaragrisil, a Thai media personality with Dominican nationality.
Miss Grand International is a modern take on beauty pageantry which promotes equal opportunities for all women, and campaigns for an end to war and violence while using its platform to address global issues, including those related to the LGBTQ+ community.