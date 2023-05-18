Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher set herself a murder-reduction target of 20 per cent, but had to concede yesterday that the reality was a ten-per cent increase in the murder toll.
Her admission that she had missed her target of reducing the murder toll followed her response to a question on Saturday when she was asked to grade her own performance in her first 100 days in office.
“Excellent,” was her answer.
She also noted yesterday that she had set herself a ten-per cent reduction target for motor vehicle larceny, but had to acknowledge there was just a one-per cent reduction.
However, the Police Commissioner exceeded her target set to reduce serious crime by 15 per cent, and achieved a serious-crime reduction of 17 per cent.
This, according to evidence given by Harewood-Christopher before the Joint Select Committee on National Security in Port of Spain.
She was asked by Member Paul Richards about measurable targets she had set for herself by the end of December, as contained in a document provided to the committee.
That document, provided by the country’s top cop, indicated she was aiming at a 20-per cent reduction in homicides; 20-per cent reduction in violent crimes; 15-per cent reduction in serious crimes; 30-per cent detection rate for violent crimes; a 15-per cent increase in firearm seizures; ten-per cent reduction in larceny of motor vehicles; 20 people charged under the Anti-Gang Act; and a five-per cent decrease in fatal accidents.
“You had initially given a June 30 deadline for improvements in the statistics related to performance. Do you think you are on track for that now? I see you recently gave yourself an excellent performance rating. What challenges are you facing, if any, in achieving the end-of-June target and the end-of-year target?” Richards asked.
“We are on track in some areas. For our 30-per cent reduction in murders, of course we were not able (to achieve this)... We have a ten-per cent increase in murders. We have a target of a 20-per cent reduction in violent crime...
“Right now we are at a 15-per cent decrease in violent crime. A (target of) 15-per cent reduction in serious reported crime, we have achieved that, right now we are at 17-per cent decrease in serious reported crimes. A (target) of a ten-per cent reduction in the larceny of motor vehicles, we have not been successful here (because) we just had a one-per cent decrease.
“A (target) of five-per cent reduction in fatal road traffic accidents, we have a 15-per cent reduction; a (target of) a 30-per cent detection rate for murders—unfortunately, we are just at a 12-per cent detection rate.
“A (target of) a 30-per cent detection rate for violent crimes... we are only at 16 per cent. A (target of) 15-per cent increase in firearms seized, right now we have broken even with last year’s (figure),” Harewood-Christopher stated.
Disparities in detection rate by division
Asked whether there was a statistical increase in home invasions and whether this was so in particular areas, she said she did not have those statistics with her yesterday but when last she checked, there had been a reduction in home invasions as compared with the same period last year.
Harewood-Christopher said the crime detection rate for serious crimes was 29 per cent.
However, in giving the breakdown by division, there were sharp disparities in the detection rate in the different divisions.
Harewood-Christopher said as at May 13, 2023, in the area of serious crimes, the Port of Spain Division had a detection rate of 12 per cent; Southern Division, 49 per cent; Western Division, 23 per cent; Northern Division, 29 per cent; North Central, 18 per cent; Central, 22 per cent; South Western, 40 per cent, Eastern, 55 per cent; North Eastern, 23 per cent; and Tobago, 24 per cent.
Christopher told the JSC the most important area for the improvement of the detection rate in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was training and the use of technology in investigations.
She said the TTPS was in the process of rehiring experienced investigators, “officers who would have retired, who are competent to assist in the training of our officers”.
DCP (Intelligence and Investigations) Curt Simon said the TTPS was not comfortable with the current detection rate.
He said the detection rate tended to be affected by a high crime rate and, therefore, in seeking to improve the detection rate, one had to reduce crime.
“We are seeing some movement towards reduction... though I would describe it as minuscule,” he said.
However, he said, it was consistent with what happens when a police service applies new techniques. “That slow transformation is beginning to take root,” he said.
Member Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial indicated the committee has noted various arms of law enforcement stating their ammunition was accounted for, but there had been about eight instances of reports from last August to the present where spent shells with markings attributed to the Defence Force were found at crime scenes.
DCP Simon said investigations were ongoing.
“The fact that we are finding TTPS and Defence Force-engraved ammunition on scenes is concerning to us and we are reacting to it... We have identified and taken steps and I am aware that the Defence Force has taken similar steps,” he said.
Like Richards, Member Dr Roodal Moonilal commented on the CoP giving herself an excellent grade for performance, saying he found it “very curious”.
“The Police Service was one of the few institutions where there was self-rating. And at first I must confess when I heard (the excellent grade rating), I thought it was Dr Wayne Frederick from Howard University, but that was put to rest with your data...
“According to that data, you have been able to somewhat meet the targets,” he said.
Told by Richards that he had not seen an officer wearing a body camera, the commissioner said 1,200 cameras had been distributed and were available for officers to use.
Asked whether they were being consistently used, she said, “At this point, I cannot honestly say that they are being consistently used. What I can indicate is that divisional commanders were instructed and mandated that officers, when they go out on duty, must wear their body cameras.”
She said her answer was based on Richards’ statement that he had been driving around and had not seen body cameras being used.
However, Senior Superintendent Kerwin Francis said body cameras were “consistently” being used “throughout the division”, particularly by “the frontline officers”.