Erla gets unanimous vote

By a vote of 36 for, none against, the House of Representatives unanimously approved the notification for the nomination of 59-year-old Erla Harewood-Christopher at its sitting yesterday, creating history in the process with the first woman Commissioner of Police.
It is the first time since July 2010 when Canadian Dwayne Gibbs’ appointment was unanimously supported, that there was consensus on the nomination for the top cop position.
In 2018 the UNC abstained on the Gary Griffith nomination.
In piloting the motion, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said Christopher was highly qualified and very experienced.
Noting that she would reach the age of mandatory retirement from the Police Service in May, the Prime Minister said the issue of whether Christopher’s imminent retirement could be a possible impediment engaged the attention of the Cabinet.
“I sought proper legal advice,” he said, adding that, according to senior counsel advice, her approaching retirement was not a “problem at all”.
He indicated the pathway by which Christopher’s tenure “can be and could be and should be” extended beyond the age of retirement.
“When she retires there will be a vacancy and once a vacancy exists in that post, the procedure for filling it exists and the procedure under the law says that the Cabinet will make the recommendation. The law is there and the fact that an extension is to be triggered by the Cabinet holds no fear for the PNM. It seems to hold a fear for the UNC. If you are so afraid of the Cabinet, you spend all your time calling for this Cabinet to resign because you are afraid of the Cabinet. But the country is run by a Cabinet and the law says how it should be done...But to cast aspersions on the (Police Service) Commission by coming here and saying that this was a done deal...is pure UNC mischief,” he said, responding to Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.
“Let me put all of your hearts to rest and your concerns to rest. I know no person in the Police Service Commission and I have spoken to no person who sits on that Commission so put that in your pipe and smoke it. And if you not accustomed to believing your political leader, those in the country and the people in this side believe this political leader,” the Prime Minister said.
He quoted Section 74, 75 and 80 of the Police Service Act, pointing out that Section 75 of the Act which governs the extension of service could be applied.
Section 75 provides for an extension for a maximum of three years, one year at a time.
It states: “Notwithstanding Section 74 (which stipulates 60 as the retirement age), the President may in relation to a police officer in the First Division...where he (she) considers it in the national interest, extend the years of service of the police officer after he has reached the prescribed age of retirement, for a period of one year in the first instance and thereafter, subject to an annual review, for a maximum of two further periods of one year each.”
PM slams dog whistle
Notwithstanding the unanimity at the voting stage on the candidate, the Prime Minister responded sharply to statements from Moonilal who suggested that Government was inconsistent because in the last selection process, it did not accept the nomination for Deodat Dulalchan, the candidate who topped the Merit List in 2018.
The Prime Minister said: “This country is going through too much for Members of Parliament to stoke those kinds of dog whistles.”
He said the country on a daily basis was put through hell, sometimes unnecessarily, by a few politicians who purport to speak for the country “when all they do is spoil a good day for many” people in the country
He said the law permitted the Members of Parliament to say yay or nay to any nominee.
“And since the Member chose to raise the name of Dulalchan today here in a dog whistle, I will tell you, Madam Speaker, that while we did mention the process at the time as being overly laborious and even non-transparent and costly, the main reason why Dulalchan was not selected by those on my side is because we were not satisfied with the national security report on him,” the PM said. “So don’t come here with your dog whistle and say we turned down Dulalchan in the process but today we accepting Christopher with the same process.”
The Prime Minister said it was not the same process, since the Government had removed the “convoluted and expensive arrangement” which had existed previously.
He said Government saved the State a lot of money by cutting out the need to hire a foreign recruitment firm and foreign evaluators.
“The candle was costing more than the funeral,” he said, adding that the process has since been “streamlined”.
He accused Moonilal of attempting to “confuse and mislead the public and of trying to cast aspersions on the process”.
The Prime Minister said by accepting the recommendation of the Police Service Commission, the Parliament would have removed “one of the grains of sand in the shoe of policing in the country and assist us in focusing on the job at hand which is to fight the criminal element and protect the population and engender a sense of safety and security in Trinidad and Tobago”.