ERLA GRILLED

NEW Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher faced her first Joint Select Committee (JSC) of the Parliament yesterday, where she was grilled on issues including the police’s handling of gangs, car thefts, crime-fighting resources, charges to fete promoters and 500 rounds of missing ammunition seized from private premises.
The session at one point looked to get heated, as Harewood-Christopher was being pressed by Oropouche MP Dr Roodal Moonilal on the status of 500 rounds of ammunition that went missing following a raid on private premises and a court matter after which the TTPS was ordered to return the ammo to its licensed owner.
Moonilal said the ammunition has not yet been returned and he had in his possession an affidavit from the legal department of the Office of the Police Commissioner on an impending matter of contempt against the TTPS.
The MP noted that Harewood-Christopher had called for investigation into the matter and asked her for an update.
The top cop said she had not seen the document that Moonilal was referring to, upon which JSC chair, Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland, interjected that the matter was before the court and Harewood-Christopher hadn’t seen the document and should not answer.
Moonilal remarked that the CoP was “competent” enough to determine whether she could answer, causing Scotland to ask him “are you now a process server?”.
The MPs exchanged remarks for a moment, during which Moonilal asked Scotland, “why not allow the Commissioner to answer”.
The session eventually moved on, with the Commissioner declining further comment as the matter was before the court and therefore sensitive.
Moonilal went on to question Harewood-Christopher on what the TTPS is doing that was “new” to tackle the issue of arms and ammunition that were the property of the TTPS being found in other places.
Christopher responded, “What is new?” going on to state “we have embarked on an audit of the distribution of arms and ammunition at stations and units” and so far, all are “accounted for”.
She said a system was also implemented where personnel from the TTPS armoury must be present at the training range, to ensure all ammunition issued for training is accounted for.
Questioned later on as to the TTPS’ approach to T&T’s gang activities, Christopher informed the committee that the document was being finalised that approached the issue through collaboration, intelligence, prevention, pro-action and prosecution. The TTPS was targeting “prolific” gang members, she said.
She said the country could expect to see reduction in the murder rate by June 2023, and a further reduction in the long term, after being asked to address 100 murders for this year so far. She added
In her closing remarks and told by Scotland that the hearing was an opportunity for her to address the public, Harewood-Christopher assured the national community that the service will seek to provide professional policing and she “will be seeking to ensure that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is capable of addressing all challenges and ensure that all officers have the capacity and capability of achieving all mandates”.
She said she wanted to ensure that the organisation she led was “agile” and effective, having stated earlier that building the public’s trust and confidence in the TTPS was among her priorities.
Asked by Scotland whether she could assure the country that she had the support of her colleagues, Harewood-Christopher stated:
“Yes, thankfully, I can assure that I have the support...and appreciate the support of the entire citizenry,” adding, “we cannot do it alone and need the support of every single citizen”.
Harewood-Christopher had earlier stated that her office would exercise “zero tolerance” of police corruption and indiscipline.
Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell went in for his industry and questioned Harewood-Christopher as to increased “extra duty” fees paid to the TTPS in recent years for maintaining a police presence at fetes.
Mitchell noted complaints during the 2023 Carnival season from fete promoters and said in 2017, the TTPS was paid around $1 million.
By 2018, the fee had climbed to about $2.6 million and in 2019, promoters paid the TTPS some $2.9 million.
Mitchell said in 2020, this had escalated to $3.8 million and questioned the use of the funds.
Harewood-Christopher said she believed the increased fees were related to an increased demand for policing and of activities.
However, Mitchell disagreed, stating he had done some work in looking at applications for noise variations over that time, as well as applications to the court for licences and related permits but had not seen a significant increase in events.
Mitchell said promoters had complained that they were being asked to put out even more.
Harewood-Christopher responded that the increases may also have been a reflection of increased overtime paid to police officers for extra duties.
She said the hourly rate for a constable had increased from $55 to $65, a corporal from $77 to $79 and a sergeant from $81 to $96.
An inspector is currently paid $111 per hour for extra duty, an assistant superintendent is rated at $124, a senior superintendent at $151 and an assistant commissioner at $181, she advised.
Harewood-Christopher said ten per cent of the fees paid by promoters goes into the TTPS Award Fund and five per cent to PAYE.
She said even though the total paid over the period was over $10 million, the amount going to the officers was $8 million and just over $900,000 into the fund.
She said the Award Fund is controlled by the CoP and is used to benefit the service under the Police Service Act. This includes use when officers are rewarded on commendation as the CoP sees fit, she said.
The fund is also used for gratuities, including for the spouses, children and dependents of officers. The fund may also be accessed for events, including Christmas events, she said but denied that the money was used for Carnival events.
Mitchell asked Harewood-Christopher her view that some felt the fete fees were being used to pad the fund, to which she stated: “I will not agree with that at all.”
She said the fund was used to manage and provide proper policing services.
Vehicle theft ‘business’
Independent Senator Paul Richards called on the TTPS to state its actions and policies as they address increased car and vehicle thefts, which he described as a “business”.
Richards said for 2017, 1095 vehicles were stolen, in 2018—1,046, 2019—892, 2020—788, 2021—612 and in 2022, 1,511 vehicles were reported stolen.
Of the total 5,944 vehicles reported stolen for that period, 1,310 had been recovered but 4,634 were not.
Assistant Commissioner Curt Simon said the TTPS agreed and was approaching the issue as a “business model, having included “financial investment gurus” in their analyses of the issue.
Simon said a special project was started two to three weeks ago to tackle vehicle larceny which looks “very promising”. He stated that the issue was seen as a “serious affront to the citizenry”.
Richards asked whether the figures suggested complicity on the part of some State agents, such as in the Licensing division.
Simon said investigations into the matter will be “far reaching” and noted that the Stolen Vehicles Squad was still operational.
Harewood-Christopher also disclosed that there were just over 1,100 body cameras throughout the ten divisions, issued to about 1,000 “frontline officers”.
She was unable to say how many officers were utilising the cameras at this time but stated but the number was “not sufficient”. She was also unable to say whether any officers who were involved in a fatal shooting in Princes Town last week had been wearing body cameras. Christopher said the TTPS was in the process of procuring 400 more body cameras within the next three months.