Erla, Hinds knock Kamla over statements

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher has criticised Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar over comments she made about the police officers involved in what a High Court judge has described as the “abduction” of firearms dealer Brent Thomas from Barbados.

On Saturday, Persad-Bissessar called on the officers involved in the Brent Thomas matter to not trust Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and the hierarchy of the TTPS.

“It is time to put yourselves, your families, and the reputation of the TTPS first. Do not continue to believe those who are washing their hands of you, seek legal advice. Tell the country the truth and let the chips fall where they may,” Persad-Bissessar said in a statement.

Harewood-Christopher responded yesterday that while it was not the intention of the Office of Commissioner to be “distracted from its mandate of preventing and detecting crime, and to be lured into responding to every specious allegation that is made against it, this case qualifies as an exception, because it strikes at the root of the integrity of the organisation.

“The TTPS wholly and categorically denies the allegations being made in the media release and calls upon all citizens to be responsible in their utterances and to be mindful of the potentially adverse effects their utterances can have on the functioning of the organisation and the implications for law enforcement in our country.”

She added: “The Brent Thomas matter is currently before the courts and in the interim the TTPS is obligated to manage any disclosure in relation to that matter in accordance with the propriety that is required for due process.”

Harewood-Christopher said the TTPS will be “responsible and professional in fulfilling its constitutional mandate and will continue to do so diligently, fiercely, fearlessly, and independent of the influence of all politicians”.

Hinds also slammed Persad-Bissessar’s statement yesterday.

“I strongly condemn the conduct of the Opposition Leader, for interfering in the affairs of the operational activities of the TTPS, and in so doing, with a view to influencing them and influencing the outcome of ongoing investigations. Quite reprehensibly, she is accusing police officers of lying at the request of politicians. This is an unprecedented and dangerous attack, on the independence of and the integrity of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. This matter deserves the notice of the wider national community. As Minister of National Security, it is my solemn duty, in light of this mischief, to urge all officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to continue to conduct your affairs with dignity, integrity, and professionalism, in accordance with the Police Service Act; in your service to the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” Hinds said in a statement.

Erla, Hinds knock Kamla over statements



