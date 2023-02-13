ERLA ORDERS MISSING AMMO PROBE

POLICE Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher has ordered an immediate investigation into the disappearance of some 500 bullets police had seized from a legal gun dealer.
The top cop told TV6 that the matter is now engaging the attention of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB).
In an immediate response yesterday, wife of the dealer, attorney Nyree Alfonso, said it was ludicrous as the very PSB offices are the ones who seized weapons and ammunition and therefore this is a case of himself investigating himself.
Alfonso is the wife of Towfeek Ali, owner of the Firearms Training Institute Ltd, whose personal firearms and ammunition as well as the company’s computers and registers were seized by the police in October 2022.
Speaking to the Express by phone, Alfonso said:
“The officers who came to my business and nested in it for three weeks shut down my entire business and continue to keep it shut down by taking away all of my computers, books and registers, that entity that is responsible for the loss of the ammunition is going to investigate the very loss of the ammunition? I living in La La land. What they say Trinidad is not a real place, I am beginning to believe it.”
Alfonso said every time she asked an officer where they were from, they said PSB.
She said legal documents were served on PSB officers.
“The people in charge of the exercise that we have challenged in court as being illegal, arbitrary, oppressive, breaching my constitutional rights are the same people who investigate? If the St Joseph Police Station loses a firearm I don’t think they will tell the people in the St Joseph Police Station to investigate the loss of the firearms,” she added.
She said the Police Commissioner has been served with a penal notice which means the police have seven days to purge their contempt of the court order which states that the ammunition must be returned.
Alfonso said the police indicated that they miscounted the ammunition, which is impossible, as this was almost half of the amount seized.
She added that they have written to the Police Commissioner and identified the company’s “grave and deep concern” that not only 500 rounds of ammunition are not accounted for, but they were 500 rounds of “high-powered” ammunition.
Alfonso said the only thing she can do is to write, which did not bear fruit and then served the penal notice for contempt of the court order.
She said the Commissioner’s instruction does not provide any confidence and one would think that an external investigator would have been tasked to conduct the investigation.
Alfonso said her husband’s business was shut down for months and it took legal action for the police to return seized weapons and ammunition and the company’s computers, etc.
The Express obtained the court order dated January 23, 2023 between the Firearms Training Institute Ltd and the Commissioner of Police.
The order listed some 20 guns of all ranges to be returned to the company as well as all ammunition.
By letter dated January 24, 2023, the company’s attorney Anand Rampersad wrote to TTPS Legal officer Adita Ramdular flagging the missing 500 rounds of ammunition and asking that it be returned immediately.
Contempt of court
The matter of the missing 500 bullets was raised by Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office yesterday.
Moonilal noted that last year the police seized the ammunition from a Central company, and legal action was taken against the police and a judge ordered that the ammunition be returned and when that was done, 500 rounds of ammunition were missing.
Moonilal said, in October 2022, police descended on the company’s premises under the “guise” of conducting a regular inspection of their books and some 1130 rounds of 9-millimetre ammunition as well as weapons were seized for safekeeping.
He said, in November 2022, attorneys representing the company wrote the police and enquired about the seized ammunition and weapons, but there was no response.
The company then filed for judicial review in December, he said.
He said an injunction was heard on January 23, 2023 and Justice Devendra Rampersad ordered the police to return the ammunition and weapons to the company.
Moonilal said only 630 rounds of 9-millimetre ammunition were returned , which left 500 rounds missing.
He said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is now in contempt of a court order and legal action is also being taken on this.
Moonilal said, according to information from the company, the police admitted they took the ammunition and initially indicated that they could not “find” the missing bullets.
He said now the police are saying in a subsequent communication to the company they think they “miscalculated” by 500.
“Now what happen? The police have to go back to SEA classes to try and get mathematics correct? How could you miscalculate 500 rounds of ammunition? Five hundred rounds of ammunition cannot be found and this is a national crisis upon us again and Mrs Harewood-Christopher needs to get cracking to investigate this. Now please don’t call retired justice Stanley John to investigate this,” added Moonilal.
Moonilal said this is a dangerous and alarming situation as 500 missing bullets could potentially mean 500 deaths, 500 shootings, home invasions and a crime spree.
He said at a time when the police cannot account for arms and ammunition the Government wants to give more law enforcement guns.
He said there is “comic irony” that the police seized the ammunition for safekeeping and now they cannot find it.
He said in the old days when police seized cocaine there were excuses that rats ate it.
“I don’t know what kind of rat it could be now that could bite up ammunition but the police must explain this today,” he said.