ERLA’S BIG DAY

The House of Representatives will today debate the notification of the President for the nomination of Erla Harewood Christopher for appointment to the office of Commissioner of Police.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to pilot the motion asking the House to approve the nomination of Christopher.
It is not known how the Government and Opposition will vote on the motion.
It is also not known who is number two on the merit list.
But in the event that the House does not approve Christopher, a notification for the second-ranked candidate would be sent to the Parliament.
Among those on the list, and at number two according to sources, is McDonald Jacob, who has acted in the position of Commissioner of Police.
On the last occasion the House went down to number four on the merit list, eliminating higher-ranked candidates in favour of Gary Griffith.
Christopher is currently acting Commissioner of Police.
It has been 17 months since the country has had a substantive Commissioner of Police since Griffith’s tenure ended in August 2021.
Today is also the Prime Minister’s Question Time.
Prime Minister’s Question Time, which is normally the second sitting of each month, was supposed to have been on January 27.
However, the Prime Minister was unable to attend that day’s sitting and so Question Time, by agreement, was rescheduled to today.
It means that there would be two Prime Minister’s Question Times this month.