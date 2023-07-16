ERLA’S CRY

Electronic monitoring bracelets for repeat offenders.
Faced with murders that crossed the “dreaded milestone” of 300 last week, a shooting and killing rampage in Aranjuez, San Juan and Morvant last week as rival gangs battled one another, Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher has broken her silence and suggested that electronic ankle bracelets for repeat criminal offenders could be the solution.
She assured the public that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) “will not relent” and “will not fail” in its fight against crime.
To assist the police in dealing with the problem of repeat offenders, she suggested that people granted bail for firearm possession and violent crime be outfitted with an electronic monitoring device or ankle bracelet.
After declining media interviews last week on the murder toll reaching the 300 mark, Harewood-Christopher spoke on the issue in a 16-minute pre-recorded address on Friday, sent via e-mail to media houses at 10.07 p.m.
T&T’s murder toll hit 312 yesterday.
At a Joint Select Committee meeting in February, less than a month after assuming office, Harewood-Christopher assured that by June, the Police Service expected to see a change in the murder rate in the short-term, and by December in the long-term.
She said on Friday that while some people felt her assurances came from a place of exuberance, for her, it came from a “desire to effect change”.
Acknowledging the many calls for her to comment on escalating murders, and “many comments and advice” made via media platforms, Harewood-Christopher said she understood the need to account to the public and she felt the public’s despair.
“And while I respect the right of individuals to express various views and comments on issues, albeit the views may often emanate from a place of despair, anxiety and genuine concern, even sometimes raw emotions, and understandably so, there must be an appreciation of the fact that there is a lot that the police do and know that will be imprudent and impractical for the police to disclose,” she said.
“That void however should not be filled with uninformed and often unwarranted critical views. The diligence of police officers, the extensive and often risky work done in their surveillance and operational activities to contain and restrict the activities of those involved in the perpetration of crime must not be minimised,” she added.
‘Dreaded milestone’
Christopher said the national consciousness was jolted when T&T reached the “dreaded milestone” of 300 murders last week.
She acknowledged that despite the successes of the TTPS in other areas of policing, it was the murder toll that most concerned citizens and caused their greatest anxiety and grief.
“And it is for this reason that it carries the most weight on my scorecard and that of every police officer,” Christopher said.
She highlighted that for the six-month period from January to June 2023, Trinidad and Tobago recorded 286 murders, including 23 double and four triple homicides.
She said the average murder rate for the last ten years was 257 while the second-highest rates were 278 in 2018 and 259 in 2022.
She said gang activity, followed by drugs, were the greatest contributors to murders.
“Homicide Region II, which covers North-East, North-Central, Northern North and Eastern Divisions contribute to more than 50 per cent of the murders, which is more than the other two regions combined,” she said.
Harewood-Christopher said firearms remained the weapon of choice in these homicides, with 88 per cent of all murders in 2023 committed with firearms, compared with 77 per cent in 2022.
She said 47 people were charged for homicides and 51 murders were solved in 2023.
Thirty-one of those murders were committed in 2023, she said.
Harewood-Christopher said anti-crime initiatives this year resulted in the seizure of 375 illegal firearms, compared with 356 for the corresponding period last year; 9,264 rounds of assorted ammunition; 427 kilogrammes of marijuana and 178 kilogrammes of cocaine, including one of the biggest cocaine seizures, with a street value of $234 million.
She said this year, 625 people were arrested for possession of firearm and ammunition; 651 suspects were detained for breaking, larceny and robbery offences; and 476 suspects were arrested for other serious crimes.
Harewood-Christopher spoke of instability within gang networks, rivalry among members of individual gangs, and alliances being formed between breakaway groups, resulting in a fight for turf.
Repeat offenders, she said, were also sharing their experience with their peers, and were working to empower perpetrators to inhibit the proper investigation of crimes.
“The availability of evidence to drive investigations to the stage of arrest is seriously deficient and affecting the detection rate. Witnesses are afraid to come forward and provide the required information,” she lamented.
She said despite the increased capacity of technological and scientific evidence, the “unavailability of the human context” was “severely” constraining the work of investigators.
“This state of affairs warrants the consideration of innovative and unprecedented legislative interventions to deal with firearm possession and violent crime,” she said, as she proposed the use of ankle bracelets as a bail condition.
To treat with these challenges, Harewood-Christopher said the TTPS had been “innovating and strategising”.
“We have heightened our police visibility. We have intensified our direct patrols and implemented precision-guided stop-and-search. Through these initiatives, we have been able to increase the numbers of seizures throughout all police divisions. Through these initiatives, we also experience an overall reduction in wounding and shootings and other serious crimes in 2023,” she said.
She said the TTPS also continues to train officers in the use of the latest technologies available, through partnerships with local and international stakeholders, including the US Embassy, European Commission, Canadian High Commission and United Nations.
Police can’t be
everywhere
Harewood-Christopher committed to “effectively addressing” internal issues of discipline within the TTPS and ensuring officers respond with a “high standard of customer service, professionalism, respect, integrity, dignity and excellence”.
“At this juncture, we are not only redoubling our efforts in dealing with gang violence but the redirecting also of efforts to cut the roots which are feeding criminal activities,” she said.
Saying the police could not do it alone, Harewood-Christopher again urged the public that if they “see something, say something”.
“The police cannot be everywhere. It is possible for a crime to be committed. And if we are prepared to argue that the police solve the crime and increase its detection rate, what that means is that a crime has already been committed. That can hardly be an effective, practical solution,” she stressed.
She went on to appeal to criminals, supporters of crime and those fuelling criminal activities to desist from doing so.
“Now is a good time to withdraw from criminality. You are guaranteed to fail once you are confronted by the police...,” Harewood-Christopher warned.
Ankle bracelet as bail condition
On March 27, 2021, a man charged with robbery with aggravation and possession of arms and ammunition became the first person in T&T to be ordered by the High Court to wear an ankle bracelet as a bail condition.
It was the first such order since the proclamation of the Administration of Justice (Electronic Monitoring) (Amendment) Act, 2020.
“The electronic monitoring system will help to ensure that the conditions are met as any breach will cause an electronic alarm indicating the nature and location of the breach of the conditions to sound, notifying the members of the Electronic Monitoring Unit of the Ministry of National Security,” the Judiciary said in a media release following the High Court order by Master Sherene Murray-Bailey.
“Failure to comply with any of the terms of this order will result in the court making any order it deems appropriate and in the revocation of bail,” the release said.