ERLA TOPS MERIT LIST

Acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher has topped the merit list of candidates for the substantive position of Commissioner of Police. Her name has been submitted to the Parliament in keeping with the requirements of the law.
The notification for her appointment as Police Commissioner is on the Order Paper which was issued to Members of the House of Representatives yesterday and will be debated at Friday’s sitting where a vote will be taken. A simple majority is needed for acceptance.
She would create history, becoming the first woman to hold the substantive position of Police Commissioner if the notification is approved by the House.
If approved, she would move from substantive Assistant Commissioner to substantive Commissioner of Police, skipping the rank of Deputy Commissioner, which she only held in an acting capacity.
Christopher, who is 59 years old, is due to retire on May 15 when she turns 60. While compulsory retirement is 60 there is the authority to extend the period of service or to have a civilian appointed on contract.
Christopher had a four-day stint as acting Commissioner last October when McDonald Jacob was overseas. There was another approval for her to act in the absence of Jacob when he went on 35 days vacation.
That notification had no end date when it was approved by the Parliament. When his vacation ended on January 21, Jacob’s contract came to an end and Christopher continued to act.
If the House of Representatives does not agree to Christopher, President Paula-Mae Weekes would have to keep sending the other names on the Merit List in descending order.
Christopher bio
Christopher joined the Police Service as a Constable in 1982 in the Central Division. In 1991 she was promoted to the rank of Corporal before becoming a Sergeant in 1998, attached to the Court and Process Branch. In 2003 she was assigned to the Human Resource branch during which time she became an Inspector.
In 2008 Christopher became Assistant Superintendent of Police- Administration and one year later — 2009 — she became Superintendent of Police. One year later — 2010 — Christopher became Senior Superintendent of Police — Administration. In 2012 she became Assistant Commissioner of Police — Administration and by 2013 Assistant Commissioner of Police assigned to the Special Branch where she served for three years. In 2016 she was moved to Assistant Commissioner of Police- South area where she spent four months (March to July 2016). In August 2016 to October 2016 she acted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration). She has been acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) from March 2021 to the present.
Christopher has a Master’s degree in Applied Criminology and Police Management from the University of Cambridge and is a candidate for a Master’s degree in Strategic Leadership and Management from The University of the West Indies. She has an Associate degree in Information Technology from COSTAATT and a Certificate in Public Administration from The UWI.
She received training from the International Law Enforcement Academy Roswell; the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Quantico, Virginia; Administrative Staff College of India; Academy for Defence Intelligence in Washington DC; Caribbean Regional Drug Law Enforcement Training in Jamaica; International Visitors Leadership Programme in Washington/New York; and the National Policing Improvement Agency (Special Anti-Crime Unit of Trinidad and Tobago).
The first batch of women police officers entered the TTPS 68 years ago, in 1955. They were a batch of 12 women.
Crime, in particular the murder toll, has become an even more worrying development at the dawn of the new year, with last year’s murder toll being a record 606, the highest in T&T’s history.
The issue of the Commissioner of Police has also been a political football. The last attempt by the previous Police Service Commission (PolSC) to select and recruit a Police Commissioner failed as the merit list was diverted before it reached the Parliament, fuelling allegations of political interference.