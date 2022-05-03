Errol Goddard was diagnosed with a degenerative muscle condition 17 years ago and this has since led to him having to use a wheelchair, daily. He however hopes to one day function unaided and even return to the dance floor.
To do such, Goddard needs your help.
He is seeking to raise funds to undergo stem cell treatment.
From his Ste Madeleine home recently, Goddard said that he was diagnosed with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy when he was 30 years. He was given seven years to live. Goddard is now 47 years old.
At the time of his diagnosis, he was a welder.
“At 30 I was coming from an airplane from Aruba after spending four years as a welder, as an international industrial combination welder. So just think about that, being a welder at an international scene, at a regional scene, being in the construction area. I was healthy, running about, doing just about everything, healthy guy, really strong, robust and then to be diagnosed with a condition such as this. After a while I started seeing my body starting to slow down and start to get tired. I couldn’t walk long distances and then I was losing weight...I say let me go and check it out and find out exactly what going on.”
He was told of the condition and described it as “your immune system basically fighting against itself, your muscle eating up itself basically.”
Goddard added, “My body looks like a fully malnourished person who hasn’t eaten for years but really and truly it’s just the way the muscles goes in the opposite direction...Instead of the muscles progressing where it is building, it is regressing where it is losing and wasting away.”
His condition is from his neck to his ankle.
Seven years ago stem cell surgery was recommended. Goddard said back then it was only being offered internationally but two years ago he found about a doctor who is making it possible locally. Goddard said he can even have it done at the doctor’s clinic in San Fernando.
“What the treatment basically does is take your stem cells from your body and re-inject it. They synthesise it and make sure they get the right one that progresses instead of regresses and they re-inject it into the muscles that is affected like your neck, your shoulder, your legs and wherever else. It takes a process of sometimes three to six months to start to see the regenerative process taking place but the statistics show that it works.”
He said while physical therapy was recommended when he was diagnosed, this did not help him. “What they were saying was that to slow down the wasting of muscle you need to exercise the muscle.” Goddard said he purchased a bicycle to do such on his own, in addition to his hospital therapy sessions. He however found that the weakness progressed faster and he stopped.
Goddard said he did his research over the years. “Many times within the normal hospital setting they will tell you there is no cure and there is no curative treatment and you will go in the alternative arena and you will find there will be many things you can do to reverse conditions. So with that in mind basically I started to look for different way of treating with this condition for the last 17 years.” He eventually found out about the stem cell treatment.
The desperate father of two is willing to undergo the treatment. “I’m a young guy, I have two sons (ages 15 and 11 years old) I’d like to be of an input and impact for them in just about everything. They always need their dad, especially.” Goddard said. His sons visit him during the vacation period.
Once a man, twice a child
Over the years, Goddard used a walker for mobility but for the past seven years he has been using a wheelchair. “You really basically not even as a baby. They say once a man twice a child, right now basically you’re as a child again where you can’t even do anything for yourself at the rate you used to. Being able to raise up a bit, roll around in a wheelchair that is as much as you can do...You can’t raise your own physical hand over your head, far less to even stand up, to even consider doing anything much.”
While he lives alone, his brother and sister provide assistance with his cooking and cleaning.
Goddard however said he has “a fighting mind”. He still prepares his oatmeal for breakfast and moves around in the kitchen.
Goddard said while it will cost him US$20,000 per session to have treatment done abroad, it will be $50,000 for each session locally. He is aiming at having two session and needs $100,000. A FundMeTnT account has been created and donations can also be made to RBC account# 100098171090609. Goddard can also be reached at 346-4893 or 753-2246.
He said he will be thankful for any support from the public.
“I will come back and show you this is what your contribution did for me. I will give thanks...standing up, walking, and who knows you might see me on the ballroom floor again, dancing.”