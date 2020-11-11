Revoke Dr Avinash Sawh’s medical licence.
The Emancipation Support Committee (ESC) made this call yesterday, in light of the doctor’s “abusive behaviour, anti-African racist language and racist comments”.
In a news release, the committee’s director, regional and pan-African affairs, Khafra Kambon condemned the doctor’s behaviour.
“His behaviour and sentiments would be abhorrent under any circumstances, but given his profession and the faith which people who need medical care would put in him, such racist convictions become dangerous,” he stated.
“In his rant against Africans generally, which was recorded, he insulted two groups of local professionals, specifically: nurses, making it clear that Africans must not be hired as nurses in his clinic; and police officers, whom he called “dunce”, a charge which in the context of his statement seemed to be an extension of the racial slur,” he added.
Kambon said inaction or delayed action at this time was not an option, as urgent action from the responsible authorities will protect the public from the potential dangers to people who may unknowingly place their trust in Sawh or otherwise find themselves in his care through circumstances beyond their control.
He went on to applaud the quick action of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh in referring the matter to the Medical Board. “The public is looking forward to the revocation of this doctor’s licence. There should be no place for someone filled with such hate and bias to practise his profession on people of any ethnicity,” Kambon said.
“Our concern about the reported outburst goes beyond the individual, however. This is not the first such incident of a racist rant in the public domain that the country has experienced within the last few months. The post-election period produced some of the most inflammatory outbursts on social media, the most venomous and degrading of which were aimed at Africans,” he added.
He said the sentiments expressed in such outbursts were not new and are getting much broader exposure due to social media.
Kambon said the doctor’s outburst reinforced what everyone in the society was aware of, but which has not been addressed with the urgency it requires.
—LS