ESCAPE FROM HELL-PORT

An illegal immigrant who reported that she was sexually abused while detained at the Coast Guard-manned immigration station at the Chaguaramas heliport has escaped from the facility and is now missing.
This was brought to the attention of a Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Human Rights, Equality and Diversity yesterday, which met to address the treatment of migrants.
Responding to questions from JSC chairman Dr Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim, director of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Counter-Trafficking Unit Dr Samantha Chaitra confirmed that the woman “absconded” from the heliport three weeks ago.
She said the incident was referred to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
Police Service DCP (Intelligence and Investigations) Curt Simon told the JSC that Carenage Police were investigating the incident.
“We did get some useful information as it relates to the report and the investigation is pending because we have not as yet located the individual,” he said.
He confirmed that it was not the first time that police have had to visit the heliport.
“On another occasion, we did get some information that caused us to venture to that port at Chaguaramas. And even then while we would have interviewed at least 30 persons detained there, we did not receive any information or evidence that would take us further into the information that we had initially received,” Simon said.
He said police had no control over detention centres and therefore, could only respond when reports of sexual exploitation were made.
The heliport, located on a military base, was opened in 2020 as an immigration station for illegal immigrants, until they are assessed by Immigration for their landing issues and repatriated. It also served as a Covid-19 quarantine and screening centre.
Chaitram said while the Immigration Centre at Aripo is run by detention officers, the heliport is manned by the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard as it is on the Defence Force compound.
“However, the Immigration officers are involved and visit the facility daily to ensure that the persons who are being detained there are being properly treated and that they have no issues arising out of their detention there,” Persad said.
No access to detainees
In her opening remarks to the JCC, executive director of the Caribbean Centre for Human Rights (CCHR) Denise Pitcher said the organisation had “serious concerns” about the operations at the heliport, “...especially in light of ongoing reports of alleged sexual abuse of female detainees in the heliport and the legality of the operations of the heliport, given that it was a Covid response mechanism and now the pandemic is over..”
Later in the proceedings, she said the CCHR and other non-governmental organisations were not being granted access to migrant detainees at the heliport and detention centres.
Immigration officials told the JSC that a process to request visits was in place, but Pitcher said CCHR and other organisations were not aware of this.
“We have, on a number of occasions, sent letters to the Minister of National Security and Immigration Division requesting access to these facilities. We don’t even get a confirmation of receipt of our request or email,” she said.
“It’s very, very concerning what’s happening in immigration detention. It’s an ongoing issue. Generally, the conditions in Aripo (Immigration Detention Centre) are extremely inhumane. There’s actually a case of a Nigerian national that has been in Aripo for over eight years and reports that we have received are that he has serious health conditions that’s abominable,” Pitcher said.
“With regard to the heliport, of course access would have been restricted because of Covid-19 protocols. That still does not absolve the State from granting access, as being able to verify that treatment of migrants, asylum seekers and refugees adhere to international human rights standards. And it should disturbed everyone here today, and the entire Trinidad and Tobago, that we have ongoing reports of women and female minors being sexually abused,” she added.
“There’s currently an investigation of one young woman who has gone missing after she reported allegations of sexual abuse in the heliport,” Pitcher added.