Escapee recaptured

Just over six-hours after he escaped from Golden Grove Prison in Arouca, 41-year-old Siew Persad Ramdass was recaptured.

Ramdass, who is from Blanchisseuse Road, Arima, was held just after 5 p.m. yesterday by residents of Lopinot Road, Arouca.

They recognised his face from the pictures being shared with stories on news sites, and detained him.

They secured his hands with rope, and notified the police.

Officers of Arouca police station responded and took Ramdass into custody.

He was being questioned up to press time last night, following which he is expected to be handed back over to the care of the prison.

Ramdass managed his escape around 8.30 a.m. yesterday, police said.

Ramdass, AKA Alias Pope, was jailed in December for one year for larceny of chickens.

His release date had been set for December 2021, with the possibility of early release in June.

The Express was told that he escaped while tending to vegetables in the garden on the south side of the prison.

Officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch, Arouca CID and Task Force, as well as prison officers, were notified and they conducted searches for the missing man.

This week, Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan said that there are plans to equip all of Trinidad and Tobago’s nine prisons with CCTV cameras.

The disclosure was made at a Joint Select Committee meeting on Monday, when Pulchan revealed that there were no CCTV cameras in some prisons, while there were some non-functional cameras at other prisons.

