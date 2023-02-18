Eustace, Brizan in King and Queen final

Veteran masquerader and reigning King of Carnival Ted Eustace and two-time Carnival Queen Shynel Brizan will move forward in the National Carnival Commission’s King and Queen of Carnival final on the Dimanche Gras stage tomorrow night.
The semi-final round of the Carnival King and Queen competition took place on Wednesday at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, where 20 kings and 20 queens showcased their costumes in various categories for a spot in the finals.
Ten kings and ten queens moved forward to tomorrow’s finals.
The 2023 Junior King and Queen of Carnival are Jarel Peters and Alyssa Sirjoo, respectively.
Wednesday also saw 14 Junior Queens and 14 Junior Kings vie for the coveted titles.
Junior King Xavi Harriot and Junior Queen Makayla Questel-Frederick topped the schools category.
After having topped the preliminary round of competition, Senior King Kyle Anthony Matas placed second in the semi-finals and will also be heading into the finals, four points behind Eustace who portrayed “El Conquistador”, a costume that relied heavily on kinetics.
Matas also displayed the mechanics of his costume “Creation Ex Nihilo-The Eternal Source of Light Divine-Tribute to Dennis Matas”.
Queen Brizan’s moko jumbie portrayal of “Aimee, A dancer of Freedom’s Cousinship to Epitaphs of Fate” was well received by patrons.
Dana Rampersad portrayed “For the Love of T&T – A Tribute to Trinidad and Tobago” to head into the finals in second place.
Earlier in the programme, the junior Kings and Queens gave memorable portrayals.
Junior Queen Alyssa Sirjoo, in her presentation “Mama Africa”, depicted a mythical figure in a costume that featured African prints in black and white feathers and hues of gold, yellow and red, with three large black and white drums.
Junior King Jarel Peters portrayed “A Musical Explosion” which prominently featured the national instrument.
There were many other noteworthy portrayals.
J’Nai Edwards portrayed “Jewel of the Reef” created with plastic-moulded fishes and hand-painted nets in a dazzling green hue.
J’anna Bethel portrayed “It’s Celebration Time”, with a costume that featured an exciting mix of colours including vibrant purples and gold.
Netanya Phillip was a vision as a La Reine Rive with her costume “Dance La Reine Rive” which featured a striking headpiece encompassing the spirit of La Reine Rive, paying tribute to the Prime Minister’s Best Village competition.
Another inspiring junior Queen, Reanna Persaud, portrayed “D Spirit of Carnival” with a costume that depicts the splendour and revelry of Carnival.
Malachi Gittens portrayed a shimmery cobalt blue costume entitled “Arharzel The Blue Dragon” and stayed true to his character with an impressive traditional dragon dance.
Senior King results:
1. Ted Eustace, “El Conquistador”
2. Kyle Anthony, “Matas Creatio Ex Nihlo—The Eternal Source of Light Divine” (Tribute To Dennis Matas)
3. Joel Lewis, “Waterfall Oracle”
4. Joseph Lewis, “Udeveli Oluhlaza—The Haunted Jab of Canboulay”
5. Marlon Rampersad, “Hades King Of The Underworld”
6. Russell Grant, “The Resurrection Mule”
7. Ronald Barney Blaize, “Legacy of the Mighty Spartans”
8. Raymond Mark, “The Feathered Serpent Creature Ku Kul Kan”
8. Ravi Lakhan, “Tribute-Jesters of the Tainted Past”
10. Tekel Sylvan, “Believe It Or Not They Are Here”
Senior Queen results:
1. Shynel Brizan Aimee, “A Dancer Of Freedom’s Cousinship to Epitaphs of Fate”
2. Dana Rampersad, “For the Love of T&T—A Tribute to Trinidad and Tobago”
3. Marie Eligon, “Cleansing Fire”
4. Savitri Holassie, “Masquerade—The Hidden Beauty”
5. Laura Rampersad, “Athena Goddess of War and Wisdom”
6. Takeyah Fletcher, “Marshall The Spirit Of Carnival” —Tribute To Roland St George”
7. Nisa Nathu, “Hari Khione: Winter’s Enchantress”
8. Priya Nagassar, “The Mother of All Carnivals—Celebrations”
9. Krystal Thomas, “Sa Sa Yea”
10. Ruth Adams Mendez, “The Emergence of the Maraval Lily”