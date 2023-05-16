An oil leak in Fyzabad forced the evacuation of 20 residents from their homes on Sunday night.
These included five children under the age of six years, and an 87-year-old asthmatic man.
The residents in Massahood, Fyzabad, who complained of headaches, dizziness and nausea are unsure when they will be able to return to their homes.
Speaking to reporters in her yard yesterday, Sareeta Bridgelal-Ali said that they saw the oil flowing into the drains to the front of the property and realised the leak was at the back of the house.
The smell negatively affected them and her grandfather-in-law began experiencing an asthma attack. “We had to evacuate him immediately. He’s 87 years old and he really couldn’t be around this environment,” she said.
She said her nostrils began burning and she felt light-headed. Bridgelal-Ali said, at the time, there were no health and safety personnel on hand.
Another resident also voiced discontent as he said there was a lack of protocols in place. He said there was no safety officer, ambulance or fire equipment on spot. He told the Express the cause of the leak may have been from pressure testing being done by Heritage Petroleum on a 100-year-old pipeline.
Bridgelal-Ali said they have not had any feedback from the company on compensation and she said that the value of the property will be affected and there will be an increase in the amount of insurance.
Financial hit
This was not the first time such an incident has occurred. The mother of one said last year August there was a leak but Sunday’s was worse. “Within a nine-month period it happened twice and I really don’t understand why they didn’t have any contingency plans in place …. What I would like to see happen is that they put into place a contingency plan so that this does not happen again,” she said.
During the interview Bridgelal-Ali said workers were scraping the top soil in the backyard to ascertain the depth of the damage. “I think they have to bring an excavator to dig even further below because they just examining where the oil is right now to begin to see where cracks are and where it would be seeping into the ground,” she said.
Work was also being done to the pipeline running beyond their fence, to the back of their property.
Bridgelal-Ali was playing with her two-year-old daughter at the time the oil began flowing in the drains. She said she is unaware when next she will be able to take her outdoors. “I have her generally in nature and I cannot carry her to the back of the property anytime soon, so it is very upsetting to me that I have to have my child indoors and she cannot come out and play in the yard,” she said.
She is also concerned about the future of their property. “We’re a young family and in terms of managing our finances, this is going to put a big hit on us. I will like my daughter to inherit the property but I don’t want her to inherit a property that is going to have her health in danger. I don’t want her living here for years and then somewhere down the line she has to be suffering from extensive respiratory problems,” she said.
Bridgelal-Ali said that they requested of Heritage that they be evacuated and they were taken to Paria Suites in La Romaine on Sunday night.
Willing to relocate
While workers from Heritage Petroleum dug a 15-foot hole in his yard yesterday as part of clean-up operations, resident Azan Mohammed recalled that he noticed oil floating from the ground on Sunday afternoon and contact was made with the company.
Mohammed said, “The whole place was flooded with oil, front and back ... The oil went inside the house right around the whole house ... They dig this hole about 15 feet, big hole ... When they finish the clean-up then we will know what we lose. They say it would take about 30 days to make sure everything good. So we would be out of this place for about 30 days.”
He said his family of 14, which includes his four grandchildren who are under the age of six, and his four children, have also been accommodated by Heritage Petroleum at Paria Suites.
He said the conversation about compensation over their home has not yet taken place but said that he will be willing to relocate if this takes place.
The 59-year-old said he has lived on the property all his life and his father occupied it prior to him. He said they were never spoken to about relocation.
Mohammed said that the pipeline was always there but was told by Petrotrin workers that it was a dead line. He said before Petrotrin was shut down, it was said that the line was going to be diverted.
“Yesterday (Sunday) I feel that they open back this line because it start to leak right through, all about,” he said.
Heritage responds
In a release yesterday, Heritage Petroleum stated that, around 6.40 p.m. on Sunday, it responded to a reported oil leak observed on the Heritage Pipeline Right of Way and “upon investigation, Heritage discovered two leaks emanating from the 16-inch Trunk Oil Pipeline. The leaks were isolated and repaired within hours.”
Heritage said that, due to the leak, 20 people from four households have been relocated for the duration of the clean-up and air quality monitoring is ongoing.
The company said that its incident management team remains onsite and continues to manage the response. The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries have been informed of the incident, Heritage said.