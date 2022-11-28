SCORES OF families were evacuated from their homes in affected areas throughout Trinidad yesterday where boats were were the only means of getting out of flooded roads.
In Valsayn South and Spring Village as well as Madras Road, Santa Monica Road, Carli Bay Road, Couva and other areas, dinghies and rescue craft were utilised to evacuate dozens of people.
There were tears as many counted their losses and fears that the high water did not seem to be receding.
Mark Ramkelawan, a resident of Springland Avenue in Valsayn, said everything was lost in his house and two of his vehicles were flooded, which affected their steering.
He said a dinghy was used to move pets and people to safety.
Ramkelawan said after his family members were evacuated, he returned with the team to the area and helped with evacuation efforts of several families in Spring Land.
“I came back and got my neighbour, her daughter and granddaughter and then her mother,” he said.
Ramkelawan said one of his neighbour’s attempted to leave his home and met neck-high water. A boat was sent to evacuate him.
“This is madness. In 2018, we thought we had it bad, but this is worse. We had a meeting Rohan Sinanan to discuss flooding recently and there were no short-term plans to bring relief. That meeting was just a check box to say he met with residents,” said Ramkelawan.
He noted that Sinanan and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh live in the Valsayn North area and were aware of what residents in Valsayn are facing.
“This is the seventh time in two months we have been flooded. As soon as it rains, everybody gets anxious, I have been here 54 years and I have never seen anything like this,” he said.
“Everything in my house is gone, I had to shut down the power and all we had time to do was grab some clothes and important documents before the water started to rush in. It was absolutely horrendous,” he said.
He said by the time they jumped out the boat, they were treading water.
Ramkelawan said the solutions to the flooding problems are not “rocket science,” as he expressed outrage that nothing has been done to immediately tackle the flooding issues.
Another South Valsayn resident Darell Quiyou said his house, located in Spring Land, was under water and his family and pets had to be evacuated.
“This is the worst flood in the history I have seen,” he said.
He said it is known that there is an unusual amount of rain that is causing this flooding, but he emphasised that there is need for flood mitigation work to be done especially in clearing the river mouths.
He said there has been numerous studies on what action is required to bring relief, but there is urgent need for implementation.
Waist-high water
In Spring Village, residents’ homes were flooded to waist-high levels but many opted to stay behind and protect their homes.
Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, Faris Al-Rawi, and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan both visited the Valsayn area yesterday.
Sinanan lamented that the area is a low lying and relief works would start in January with the building of a beam at the St Joseph river and building larger flood gates in Caroni.
St Augustine MP, Khadijah Ameen, said that many people were marooned in their homes and she and her team were making their way to provide meals to victims via boat.
She said as nightfall came they had to be careful with snakes in the waters but during the day utilising boats they evacuated affected residents.
She said in Spring Village, residents of Bassie Street, Pillai street, Anoop Street were faced with waist-high water.
Ameen said other areas such as the NUGFW Housing Development, Dookiesingh Street, Benny Lane and numerous others were under water.
She said it was worrying that the water showed no sign of receding as she expressed concern about more predicted rainfall.
The Opposition MP also called on the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) to ensure that shelters are resourced and stocked.
She said flood victims were evacuated to the St Augustine South community centre, Spring Village community centre and Bamboo #3 community centre but there were no resources at these sites. As a result, people had to depend on the kindness of volunteers and donations for food and mattresses.
She said the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation Disaster Unit had indicated that some assistance would be rendered to provide resources.
Valsayn/St Joseph councillor Seema Ramsaran-Augustine said that over 20 people were evacuated in Valsayn South. She said they had to borrow a boat from a resident in Bamboo #3 to evacuate people in the community.
Ramsaran-Augustine said this is the worst flooding event she had seen for this year with five to six feet of water in some areas.
“Some people did not want to be evacuated and this is dangerous because even though they are in a two-storey home, if there is an emergency you cannot get out or in except by a boat,” she said.
She said they tried to access the affected areas using trucks and this was unsuccessful as the water levels were too high.
Real Spring Neighbourhood Association (RNA) president, Dr Varma Deyalsingh, said there were continued evacuations taking place in Valsayn yesterday.
He said people were left in tears when the boat came to evacuate them.
“We never had it so high before. What is frightening is that we still have a bad weather report for the next few days, we don’t know what is going to happen and if it will get worse,” he said.
Deyalsingh noted that people and resources are stretched thin as there are nationwide flooding woes.
He said he was concerned about the elderly in the community who may have medical emergencies.
However, he said Sinanan visited the area and assured that the ODPM and Coast Guard were on hand to lend in evacuation and emergency efforts.
Deyalsingh said some plan must be put into place to bring relief as residents cannot constantly be evacuated whenever there is heavy rainfall in the country.