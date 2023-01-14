EVERYONE TO BLAME

Commission of enquiry (CoE) lead counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, said yesterday it was unacceptable that the families of the LMCS divers who were trapped in a pipeline last February were made to stay in the car park at Paria Fuel Trading Company’s Pointe-a-Pierre compound, waiting on information on their loved ones.
This statement was supported by CoE chairman Jerome Lynch, who said, “This is an unacceptable position to be in. I just simply do not understand the humanity of that. I just don’t.”
They were speaking yesterday during Maharaj’s closing statement on the final day of the CoE into the Paria diving tragedy.
Lynch said the provisions made by Paria and LMCS for the family members were unacceptable and “woefully inadequate”.
He said, “This was woefully inadequate and, frankly, uncivilised. Nobody should have to sit in a car park waiting for information for 24 hours when their loved ones are in an incident like this, and I’m afraid I’ll hold everybody responsible for that. It’s not just Paria,” he said.
Researching law on
criminal prosecution
Maharaj said his legal team is researching the law related to criminal prosecution against people involved in the incident at Paria that led to the deaths of four LMCS Ltd divers.
The findings will be revealed to the Commission within seven days in a confidential document.
He said, “I want to make it quite clear, any opinion I give to the commission is in law, private and confidential, and it would not be made public and it would not be put up on the commission’s website. Sir, that would be a private and confidential document in my duty to assist the commissioners in considering the matter.”
Maharaj’s statement was in response to a submission by the attorney for the families of deceased divers Fyzal Kurban and Yusuf Henry on Wednesday.
Attorney Prakash Ramadhar recommended the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) examine the Paria diving incident to determine if its senior managers, who used “God-like authority”, should be criminally prosecuted for failing to take action to rescue Kurban, Henry, Kazim Ali Jnr and Rishi Nagassar.
Ramadhar said Paria officials, including operations manager Collin Piper, who also heads the Incident Management Team (IMT); general manager Mustaq Mohammed; and technical lead Catherine Balkissoon, were all employed and collecting salaries at the State-owned entity and have not been held liable for their actions to prevent a rescue using the Coast Guard.
As he ended his four-hour-long closing summation yesterday, Maharaj said he wanted to address Ramadhar’s recommendation for criminal prosecution.
He said, “I think since this is a public matter, I have a duty to deal with Mr Ramadhar’s submissions on behalf of some of the relatives of the divers. Mr Ramadhar raised the issue of the commissioners making recommendations for criminal prosecution from the evidence which is before the commission. That issue has been engaging the attention of this legal team, but we are not prepared at this time because we have not completed our research on that. We would have the research completed within the next seven days.”
The recommendations will be sent to the DPP for consideration, he said.
Chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, agreed that the advice provided by Maharaj’s legal team will remain confidential.
“Well, I think the advice that you’re giving us, it’s something that ought to remain, in the first instance, certainly confidential. Whether or not I would permit of the parties to the proceedings to know what your submissions were seems to be something I’ll have to keep an open mind.
“I think there is a distinction between specific advice to us as commissioners, and a submission as to a course that we should adopt. I agree that and one needs to draw careful distinction between the two,” he said.
Maharaj also raised the issue of Paria’s duty of care in attempting a rescue of the four divers. He submitted that both Paria and LMCS ought to have detected that a Delta P was a risk to be considered prior to the work being conducted. He said Paria had a legal responsibility to attempt a rescue.
He said both companies failed the divers.
“An accident occurred because of the failure to identify that hazard and there was no emergency response plan in place. My submission is that in law there is a continuing duty in the circumstances for Paria to take whatever steps that are reasonably necessary to rescue the men,” he said.
Maharaj said based on the permit to work rules, apart from the common law duty, there were joint breaches by LMCS and Paria when the emergency response plan did not identify a Delta P hazard.
He further explained that although LMCS attempted to rescue the men they were prevented by Paria, the owners of the compound on which the accident occurred.
He said, “Mr chairman and commissioner Wilson, it would seem to me that the law would be impotent if in a situation like this there would not be duty of care in those circumstances. To say that Paria had a duty because in this case, in the fact of the matter, what has happened is that Paria took the responsibility that is LMCS’ responsibility.”
Maharaj said Paria failed to work with LMCS, who had provided three revised dive plans. He said Paria senior personnel, in giving evidence, had varying timelines for the survivability of the men inside the pipeline indicating that they had failed to act urgently and decisively.
He said the emergence of Christopher Boodram, the fact that Michael Boodram had entered the pipeline, commercial equipment arriving at the site and expert divers were not enough to convince Paria to effect a rescue.
That too, he said, indicated that Paria was not prepared to deal with the emergency.
Maharaj recommended that Paria and other similar companies have, either internally or externally, an engineering expert to assist in the preparation of the scope of works, to review and accepted contractors’ documents and to oversee the execution of the project by the contractor in accordance with the permit to procedure.
This expert, he said, should be empowered to coordinate the various aspects of the project under supervision of the general manager to ensure that the company’s objectives to create a safe system are working.
He recommended that there is a review of the permit-to-work system to ensure that it is not ambiguous, prioritising the tasks, including sequence of the tasks to be carried out.
This, he said, should be co-signed by the applicant and the contractor.
And he said all risks involved in the jobs to be done should be identified and discussed at the toolbox meeting.
Maharaj said incident command teams, tasked with the responsibility to respond to emergencies, should be reconfigured to address operational emergencies.
He said this ICT should assist with the development of an action plan specifically identifying the control measures of what resources are necessary and what resources are necessary to conduct any rescue.
“I couldn’t understand that in a company like Paria you didn’t have an emergency response plan to respond to a Delta P event and with so many pipe works being done.
“So there should be in existence a separate emergency response where Delta P has arisen,” he said
Maharaj said the incident command system should engage in regular training and drilling and audited periodically.
The incident commander, he said, should be suitably trained, qualified and experienced.
Maharaj noted that on the afternoon of the incident at Paria, none of its senior persons were available on site.
He added that there was need for consultation or compulsory standard regulating of the commercial diving industry in Trinidad and Tobago so that international best practice can be implemented in relation to the health and safety on the subsea worksite.