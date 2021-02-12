Evidence Bill passed with full support of Parliament

The Opposition has supported the Evidence (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament.
A total of 40 members yesterday voted for the bill which would have been passed even without Opposition support as it required a simple majority.
The move to support the legislation comes on the heels of nationwide calls for Government and the Opposition to work together to bring laws to fight crime.
Pastor Terrence Williams, in delivering the homily at the funeral of court clerk Andrea Bharatt at the Faith Assembly International Church in Arouca yesterday, pleaded with parliamentarians to work together.
And as the debate on the bill continued in the Parliament, a number of people protested outside the Red House in Port of Spain demanding justice.
‘No more excuses’
In a statement shortly after the vote was taken and the bill was passed, the Opposition said it did not believe the bill will address issues in the criminal justice system but Government had no more excuses and must do its job.
“The PNM Government has demonstrated complete incompetence and abject failure in dealing with the crime crisis plaguing our nation. Even though we remain unconvinced that this bill will do anything to solve the pressing issues facing our criminal justice system, we in the Opposition supported the bill so the Government could end its excuses and blame game on their total inaction to protect the citizens of our nation,” the Opposition statement said.
It noted that over the past week, thousands of citizens have taken to the streets in protest against violent crime.
“The Government now has no more excuses. The Government must now begin delivering tangible changes within the criminal justice system to do the work needed to protect our citizens.
The ball is now in the Government’s court,” stated the Opposition.
Modern method to gather evidence
Government Minister Clarence Rambharat in a Facebook post noted that the bill, which was piloted by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, was previously passed in the Senate on January 19, 2021 with votes from 15 Government and eight Independent Senators.
The six Opposition senators voted against the bill at that time.
Rambharat said the bill was vital for the introduction of modern methods of gathering and use of evidence in criminal trials.
He said it provided for the use of different identification procedures, interviews and oral admissions, special measures, evidence by video link and other matters.
In particular, it introduces 15 new definitions, he stated.
This is a new part dealing with police and criminal evidence.
The bill also has 16 new clauses dealing with identification procedures-including the need for an investigating officer to record the first description given of a suspect by an eyewitness; the use of photographs and video in identifying suspects; the conduct of identification parades; the conduct of interviews and treatment of oral admissions; the handling of vulnerable witnesses through closed proceedings, screening of witnesses and use of video link; and finally, the admissibility of CCTV recordings.