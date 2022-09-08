Evidence on sea floor

A key piece of evidence in the Paria diving tragedy, which the Commission of Enquiry (CoE) probing the matter had hoped to visit is now sitting 60 feet below the sea.
The hyperbaric chamber, which was attached to the sealine where four LMCS divers lost their lives on February 25 has somehow “ended up on the seabed”, according to senior counsel Gilbert Peterson.
Peterson is representing Paria Fuel Trading Company and Heritage Petroleum in the enquiry.
During the first procedural hearing of the CoE held at the International Waterfront Centre in Port of Spain yesterday, chairman of the commission Jerome Lynch QC said the commission hoped to conduct a site visit as part of its enquiry into the circumstances that led to the deaths of the divers.
The commission intends to pay a visit to Berths 5 and 6 of the offshore platform at Pointe-a-Pierre where the divers were conducting maintenance works on a pipeline and see the hyperbaric chamber first-hand.
However, Lynch said he was unsure where the chamber was now located and that the commission wanted to see it “so that we have a picture in our minds of what we’re dealing with before we start to hear the actual evidence”.
The visit is to be done on November 22.
Peterson said the chamber was now at the bottom of the sea.
“We are able to say now that that chamber was being removed after the incident on the 22 of March by LMCS. And I want to use a neutral term; it ended up on the seabed. It is still there, I am advised.”
Peterson said Paria has taken no steps to interfere with it as “they are mindful that there was an ongoing police investigation and they did not want to attempt to interfere with that chamber”.
Peterson later said he was advised that the depth at which the chamber now lies is approximately 60 feet.
Lynch said if the original hyperbaric chamber is not available the commission would like to have a look at one that is similar.
Extensions sought
Yesterday Peterson also sought several extensions to be able to submit a number of documents.
He said Paria needed more time to submit the statement of its general manager, Mustaq Mohammed, as Mohammed had recently lost a close family member and was unable to provide the statement on time.
The Express understands Mohammed’s wife has passed away.
Peterson said the death occurred outside of T&T and a number of arrangements have to be made to have the body returned to T&T, thereby delaying Mohammed’s participation in the enquiry.
Peterson said Paria also needed more time to submit a substantial bundle of documents and requested an extension to October 3.
Lynch however said this would affect the CoE’s timely progress.
Peterson later agreed to a date of September 21 to submit the documents.