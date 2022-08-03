Ex-envoy Mondello dead at 84

Joseph Mondello

Flashback, April 2019: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, right, shakes hands with US Ambassador Joseph Mondello during a courtesy call at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

—Photo: OPM

Former United States ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Joseph Mondello has died.

Mondello died on Monday at the age of 84.

Reports said Mondello died peacefully at the Glen Cove Hospital in New York.

In a release yesterday, the US Embassy in Port of Spain expressed condolences to his loved ones.

Charge’ d’Affaires Shante Moore said, “Ambassador Mondello hired me to serve as his Deputy Chief of Mission, which eventually afforded me the opportunity to serve as Charge’ d’Affaires.

“Ambassador Mondello considered serving as the US Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago as one of the greatest honours of his career. I remember him as a gentleman and leader with an open-door policy.”

Modello was also remembered fondly by acting Deputy Chief of Mission Cindy Diouf as “a man of great character and patriotism, and he will be deeply missed”.

“He was a natural leader who led by example and cared deeply about those under his leadership and the reputation of the United States.

“He demonstrated courage and commitment throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and refused to leave his team, even as infections rose and borders closed.

“Ambassador Mondello pro­vided inspiration and steadfast leadership throughout his tenure, earning the respect and admiration of the US Embassy community.

“Ambassador Mondello also possessed a good sense of humour and was a great storyteller. He loved and respected the people of Trinidad and Tobago and was proud to serve his country. Ambassador Mondello was more than our leader; he was our friend,” she said.

Mondello served as US Ambassador to T&T from October 2018 to January 2021.

He had been outspoken about the relations between T&T and Venezuela and, in November 2020, had expressed concern that T&T had allowed Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to enter the country to discuss Covid-19 matters, in violation of the Rio Treaty.

Mondello also spoke on ­racial equality and met with Black Lives Matter protesters who had gathered opposite the embassy on June 8, 2020, to protest the killing of George Floyd by police in the US. Mondello said then that racial inequality was a “torment” that must be corrected.

