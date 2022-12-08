His public life was mired in controversy, both at its inception and its termination, in his separate roles as judge and as politician. His tenure in judicial office would be overshadowed by the ghost of the Brad Boyce decision while his tenure in politics may be subsumed by the ghost of Section 34.
Former judge and former minister Herbert Volney died of a heart attack yesterday morning at age 69. He had previously undergone quadruple bypass open heart surgery “that saved my life” two weeks after he was appointed Minister of Justice in June 2010.
Volney had proudly described himself as the “Montserrat-born Dominica-educated of a St Lucian father and Dominican mother” who “gave up British citizenship to declare allegiance to Trinidad and Tobago”.
Before he entered politics, Volney had achieved notoriety as the judge who had freed Brad Boyce on a manslaughter charge, a decision which re-ignited concerns over the fault lines of racial and class inequality in Trinidad and Tobago. Jason Johnson had been struck in the head during an altercation with Boyce outside a St James night club in 1996. But Boyce was freed, following an instruction from Volney to the jury to return a not guilty verdict. The DPP appealed this decision, saying it was wrong in law and the Privy Council concurred, noting that Volney, of his own volition, had asked pathologist Dr Hughvon Des Vignes about his qualifications in forensic pathology.
The Privy Council also pointed out that Volney, again of his own accord, had asked then-chief pathologist Prof Chandulal about these qualifications and that based on Dr Chandulal’s testimony, Volney deemed the evidence of Dr Des Vignes inadmissible. The Privy Council ruled that Volney should not have called Prof Chandulal to the witness stand for the purpose of giving his opinion on the expertise of another witness.
Many years later, after he had entered politics, Volney was to concede in May 2013 that he had made an error in the Brad Boyce case.
Indeed at his first public meeting in St Joseph, shortly after his resignation as a judge, he got a baptism of fire on the platform when placard-bearing protesters stormed the meeting.
Volney’s entry into politics caused controversy, being the first time that a sitting judge had left the bench to embark on a political career. (There had been instances—namely Gillian Lucky and Amrika Tewarie of politicians after a hiatus from active politics taking up judicial appointment.) But this was the first occasion that it was the other way around and there was no hiatus. In fact, Volney submitted his resignation amidst reports that he was in discussions with the United National Congress (UNC) to become a candidate. So much so that Chief Justice Ivor Archie had summoned him to a meeting to discuss these rumours which Volney denied. But it was hours after his resignation was submitted that UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar confirmed he was a candidate. It was shortly after that he was on the political platform, waving a rubber snake and, conjuring up the imagery of snakes in the balisier, thundered: “We will cut off the head of the serpent.”
Section 34 ghost
Following the 2010 election, Volney was made Justice Minister. It was in this capacity that his most controversial act was committed—the infamous Section 34 (Administration of Justice Act) episode. The Act, which sought to expedite the delivery of justice by initiating revisions in judicial administration, bore one questionable provision, a clause would have allowed UNC financiers, businessmen Ish Galbaransingh and Steve Ferguson, and several others who were charged in connection with fraud arising from the Piarco Project, to escape the clutches of the law. This clause was proclaimed on Independence night, (August 31) 2012, and was repealed less than one month later following public outrage over what was deemed to be ad hominem legislation.
Volney, who fired in the aftermath, maintained that he never acted alone and that others knew of the effects of Section 34. In his defence, he said the effect of the legislation was not singling out a select few, but the legislation would have applied to all persons with charges over ten years (except those who committed blood crimes). He referred to these cases including the Piarco fraud inquiry as “dead wood”, stating: “At the end of the day, the State has a duty to prosecute people in reasonable time. The Privy Council gave a five-year time frame for convicted killers to have their matters dealt with... this is ten years we are talking about”.
However, the argument did not resonate with many. The DPP, who said he was not consulted, stated that having consulted with legal luminaries home and abroad, no one could find comparable legislation in the entire Commonwealth.
In the public uproar over the legislation the large demonstration was staged, which included the PNM opposition and civil society organisations, through the streets of Port of Spain.
‘Scapegoat and fall guy’
When Persad-Bissessar bowed to pressure and fired him, he at first went quietly. But as time wore on, he became increasingly bitter and vocal. “On September 20, 2012, Kamla Persad-Bissessar asked me to recuse myself as a Cabinet minister from the meeting of that body. Unknown to me she acted on falsehoods levelled against me and presided over a backstabbing of me in my absence. She and her handlers in the Cabinet ‘buss my throat’... She chastised me without putting the falsehoods to me so I could stand in my own defence. I told her I would offer my resignation... if she thought I should go and she left saying that she would consider it. Instead, she fired me to humiliate me,” Volney said.
Notwithstanding his acrimony towards the UNC and its leader, Volney maintained his affection for former minister Jack Warner. “I remember when she (Persad-Bissessar) fired me live on national television... it was Jack Warner alone who came to my home to commiserate,” he said. Volney said he was made the “scapegoat and fall guy” for Section 34. Volney eventually requested and was assigned the registration number PCY 34 for his motor car.
A year later, on July 30, 2013, significantly one day after Warner was re-elected as Chaguanas MP but under the ILP banner, Volney resigned from the UNC. The Parliament had been prorogued at the time. When it was reconvened in September, UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar wrote to the then-speaker Wade Mark on September 3, 2013, on the issue of whether the St Joseph seat should be declared vacant in view of Volney’s resignation from the party. Mark on September 10, 2013, in the first successful invocation of the Crossing of the Floor Act (the PNM had tried unsuccessfully with Vincent Lasse and Rupert Griffith to trigger the provisions of the Act), Mark removed Volney “with immediate effect” from the House of Representatives, making him the first MP in history to demit office in this manner. Volney calmly rose and shook hands with then ILP MP Jack Warner and demitted the chamber. A by-election in the St Joseph constituency resulted in a PNM victory, with the entry of Terrence Deyalsingh, the representative ever since.
For those who interacted with him, he was a likeable, flamboyant person who will go down in the country’s political and judicial history for the colour and verve he brought to his twin roles of judge and politician.
He also remained passionate about his Catholicism as well as love for his wife and children.