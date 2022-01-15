Ex-policeman stabbed to death

A retired acting sergeant who left the Police Service early after surviving a stroke six years ago was found stabbed to death yesterday morning at his Oasis Gardens, Chaguanas, home.
Darryl Jodha, 57, was last posted at the Belmont Police Station.
Police said that around 6.30 a.m., his wife, who is a police officer, walked down the stairs of their Rhone Crescent townhouse and found him on the floor next to his hospital bed.
He had several stab wounds to the head and chest.
His wife ran upstairs, checked on their two children, ages seven and 11, and then contacted the police and relatives.
Officers from the Chaguanas CID and Region Two Homicide Bureau visited the scene where they examined the area, following which the body was moved to the Port of Spain mortuary.
Police said with the help of relatives, the children were taken out of the townhouse with their eyes covered to prevent them from seeing their father’s body.
Prior to being attacked, Jodha’s killers disabled three security cameras at the front of the house, following which they forced open the front door by breaking five locks on it, police added.
No one heard anything
Jodha’s relatives spoke with the Sunday Express at his house, but did not want to be identified.
They said when they spoke to Jodha’s wife, she said she heard nothing to indicate her husband was struggling with someone on Friday night or early yesterday morning.
She said her children heard nothing.
A relative explained that following the stroke, Jodha was unable to walk upstairs, so the Police Service provided him with a wheelchair and an adjustable hospital bed, which was placed on the ground floor adjacent to the living room.
Following the stroke, Jodha had limited movement and his speech was also affected, a relative said.
She noted that none of his neighbours had spoken of hearing anything unusual between Friday night and yesterday morning.
Several of Jodha’s neighbours also expressed surprise about the incident.
“We didn’t know of anything until the police got here,” one of them said.
The murder toll for the year so far stood at 29 up to last night.