Ex-prisoner gunned down

THE country’s murder count has climbed to 102 after three people were shot dead in Morvant, Claxton Bay and Barataria.
For the same period last year, there were 90 murders.
Police yesterday identified the victims as Kibwe Millette, Roger Mootoo and Akiel Johnson.
In the latest incident, Millette was gunned down in Barataria yesterday.
Police said around 5 p.m. yesterday, Millette was walking along First Street when a seven-seater vehicle pulled up next to him. Gunshots were heard and Millette fell to the ground.
Residents of the area observed the vehicle speeding away. Upon checking they realised Millette had been shot in the head and chest.
The police and paramedics were notified, but by the time of their arrival, Millette had died from his injuries.
The police were told that he was killed on his way to visit friends who live in the community. Up to late yesterday evening, police were unable to ascertain a motive for Millette’s murder.
Hours earlier, Mootoo, also known as Roger Ravello, was shot dead near his apartment at Cara Courts in St Mary’s Village, Claxton Bay.
At about 4.30 a.m. yesterday residents of the area heard a series of loud explosions and found Mootoo lying on his back in a pool of blood.
He appeared to have been shot several times in his chest.
His killing is said to be gang-related as he was well known to the police, with police even having intelligence that he had recently received threats against his life.
Mootoo, police said, was also once a close associate of gang leader Phillip Boodram, also called The Boss, who was shot and killed along with two other people in Couva by police last September.
However, the two men eventually reportedly fell out and parted ways.
Just months earlier, Mootoo and Boodram were freed from prison in June 2022, after appellate judges Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Mark Mohammed and Prakash Moosai upheld an appeal from the two men, along with Ricky Singh, Kervin Williams and Aaron “Arc Eye” Grappie, regarding their manslaughter conviction and the 28-year-sentence they received in connection with the killing of businesswoman Samdaye Rampersad.
It was due to several errors made by the High Court judge who had presided over their second retrial in 2016.
The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions was allowed to consider whether it wanted to pursue a third retrial, but Deputy DPP Joan Honore-Paul informed the court that a retrial was not being pursued.
The men were discharged after spending 17 years in custody.
They had first been accused of murdering Samdaye Rampersad who was kidnapped while standing in front of her home in Petit Bourg, San Juan, in November 2005. Her body was found more than a month later in a shallow grave in a cashew field in Carolina Village, Claxton Bay.
An autopsy showed she died of asphyxia and suffocation consistent with being buried alive.
And investigators said Johnson, of Cassia Street Morvant, was shot dead at about 7.10 p.m. on Saturday at Marigold Crescent, off Coconut Drive in Morvant.
He was said to be on his way to visit his grandmother who lived nearby.
However, he was confronted by a group of armed men and fatally shot.
Johnson, police said, was known to them, having been linked to firearm offences and criminal activities in the area.
As a result, it is suspected that his killing was gang-related.