Ex-prosecutor to stand trial for fraud

A VETERAN attorney and former State prosecutor has been committed to stand trial at the High Court accused of fraud-related charges.
On Wednesday, Magistrate Adia Mohammed committed 63-year-old Ravi Gooljar to stand trial after finding there was sufficient evidence presented against him.
He is accused of cheating the public revenue and uttering a forged document in 2014.
Charges were also brought against his company, Colossus Ltd, and it, too, was committed to stand trial by the magistrate.
Gooljar was a prosecutor with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). He is alleged to have cheated the State out of $222,554.34 in stamp duties due on a deed of conveyance that was presented to the Registrar General Department of the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs.
Attorney Evans Welch prosecuted on behalf of the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR).
In her ruling, the magistrate accepted Welch’s submissions that a prima facie case had been made out against Gooljar and his company based on the evidence presented.
Gooljar, who was granted bail in the sum of $300,000, was represented by attorney Chantal Paul.