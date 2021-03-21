Examining the role of the vice chancellor

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has outlined initiatives he has taken to secure Covid-19 vaccines for this country in the face of criticism in the past few weeks.

The Prime Minister yesterday responded to a column by former planning and development minister Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie in the Guardian which stated that Caribbean countries should speak out on wealthier countries hoarding the vaccines.

Tewarie wrote that the vaccine behaviour of powerful countries undermines sustainable development principles and Caribbean countries need to be heard on this matter.

“India and South Africa have already raised their voices. Other countries and regional bodies need to speak out.