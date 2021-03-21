Examining the role of the vice chancellor

The role of the UWI Vice Chancellor has been quartered in recommendations contained in a 2020 governance report on the tertiary institution.
The post is currently held by decorated Barbadian historian and chairman of the Caricom Reparations Commission, Sir Hilary Beckles. He has held the critical leadership position of eighth Vice Chancellor of UWI since May 1, 2015.
The Vice Chancellor is academic and executive head of UWI and also the face of the institution internationally. He is second in command to the Chancellor, a post held by Trinidadian businessman Robert Bermudez since 2017. Bermudez is chairman of Massy Holdings Ltd.
If recommendations relating to the Vice Chancellor in the “Report of The UWI Chancellor’s Commission on Governance of The UWI” are accepted, it would mean less authority for Beckles and more for Bermudez. It would be a radical shift in structure and operations for the regional tertiary institution.
Conflicts of Interest
The report found many layers of committees chaired by the Vice Chancellor which report to other committees also chaired by the Vice Chancellor. Approvals flow, the authors say, from one committee to the other, all with the same chair.
This “has the potential to undermine independent oversight of decisions made, and raises concerns about conflicts of interest”, said the report. It cited a 2019 audit entitled “Governance Concerns of the University Management Audit Department (UMAD): A Paper submitted to the Chancellor’s Commission on Governance” that also found a common chair for all governance committees.
“As the information flows and approval hierarchies move from one committee to another, the Chair may appear to be reporting to himself and approving his own reports/decisions/initiatives/projects.”
This finding also applies to campus principals. Prof Brian Copeland is principal of the St Augustine campus.
The himself-to-himself reporting practice, the authors say, may unnecessarily expose the university to “rogue decisions or abuses of authority”.
Among the “broad scope of the Vice Chancellor’s management responsibility over the University’s operation as a whole” is his chairmanship of the important Finance and General Purposes Committee (F&GPC), a main cog at the highest level of UWI’s operations.
The Commission has recommended the outright abolition of this committee. Its roles would be performed by an executive committee chaired by Bermudez. If that recommendation is not accepted, the Commission insists the chairmanship be removed from the Vice Chancellor and vested elsewhere.
Chronic absenteeism
In making its case for the eradication of the F&GPC, the report pointed to chronic absenteeism in that entity.
In four meetings at the Mona campus examined for the 2019 audit, the overall attendance of committee members ranged from 32 to 48 per cent. External members were generally absent and none of the ten members was present for two of the four meetings reviewed. The other two meetings had a 30 per cent and 10 per cent attendance of external members respectively. Some of the Chancellor’s nominees, Government officials/nominees and Chair of the Campus Council also usually did not attend the meetings.
“Attendance at meetings by both internal and external members was unmonitored and insufficient action taken regarding absenteeism even for internal members. The lack of attendance at the levels noted may negate the effectiveness of the F&GPC’s role,” the report said.
Meetings were found to be ill-structured with overcrowded agendas where reports are presented but not analysed.
There was also nothing found to control overspending at the regional level.
The Commission found that UWI approved a strategic plan for the period 2017 to 2022 without resources to accomplish its goals. There were also no performance benchmarks against which achievement of strategic goals could be measured.
The committee from which that strategic plan came, the University Strategy and Planning Committee, is also earmarked for abolition.
The report recommends the creation of an Executive Committee of the governing University Council with “a strong monitoring function, with an emphasis on accountability”. That Executive Committee is to be chaired by the Chancellor himself. The Vice Chancellor would be second in command.
This proposed restructure of the governing University Council effectively limits the reach of the Vice Chancellor and vests much of his authority in the proposed Executive Committee of the Council which will be chaired by the Chancellor. All matters previously addressed by the F&GPC would now fall under this executive committee.
Global push
While The UWI has recently increased its international push and profile, the report noted “there appears to be no clear framework for assessing proposals for engagement in global partnerships”.
And while The UWI has entered into international arrangements over the past six years in locations such as the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, South Africa, Cuba and South America, the report questioned why The UWI was co-locating around the globe rather than inviting partners to co-locate in the Caribbean.
“The (University) Council and Senate should collaborate in mandating the development of a framework for the engagement of the University in global partnerships, which should include criteria for engagement, assessment of risks and mechanisms for ongoing monitoring,” the report stated.
Informal senior management team
The report said the Commission learned of an “informal group of senior managers called the Executive Management Team which meets at the request of the Vice Chancellor to discuss various matters falling within the Vice-Chancellor’s management remit.”
Some campus principals, it was found, have similar informal teams.
“The Commission heard that meetings of the teams provide opportunities for information-sharing and clarifications on cross-cutting management issues. However, it was said that, in some cases, meetings were held on an ad hoc basis and it was difficult to assess whether the discussions and advice provided had a significant impact on decision-making,” noted the report.
It recommended the formalisation of those teams as “advisory committees” to the Vice Chancellor and campus principals. They would be called the University Senior Management Committee (USMC) and the Campus Senior Management Committee (CSMC).
The report proposes six advisory committees at the regional and campus levels to “advise”, “assist” and “support” the Vice Chancellor and campus principals.
Academic Governance
The Commission noted that academic governance at UWI “appeared to be in keeping with reputable accreditation standards” but the academic boards were unwieldy and there was much criticism of the promotion system from staff.
Of the 130 members of the Academic Board, the report found 78 had not attended any of the meetings in one year and another 26 attended only one meeting. In one instance, the academic board on one campus numbered over 100 members who were frequently absent from meetings.
The Commission recommended a limit of 30 members per academic board.
Also recommended is the revitalisation of the Senate which “should be explicitly authorised by statute to exercise co-ordinating and monitoring functions over the academic governance system as a whole.”
