Excellent Stores returns to Chaguanas

BUSINESS in Chaguanas got a big boost just two days ahead of the full lifting of Covid-19 restrictions countrywide, with Excellent Stores Ltd reopening its doors at a sprawling new location in Brentwood, Edinburgh.
The outlet was launched yesterday morning, with a promise by chief executive officer Alex Siu Chong to provide quality goods at affordable prices, in spite of significantly increased costs of operating and problems accessing some products, two years into the Covid-19 pandemic.
The opening at Brentwood Mall drew curious shoppers, many of whom were pleased with the return of Excellent Stores to Chaguanas, following the closure of the former outlet at Price Plaza, Endeavour.
Also speaking was head of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce, Richie Sookhai, who expressed optimism for business in Central, and noted several large recent investments in the area.
Siu Chong said in the past four months, he had been asked what would be “different” about the new store and that on the surface, it “may look and feel very similar to our existing stores”. However, he said in the context of what is happening globally, “we are still living through a time of great uncertainty”. “We are emerging from a pandemic that has left much havoc in its wake,” Siu Chong said.
“We see rising costs everywhere and almost daily. For example, the cost of securing a shipping container, if you can get one, has risen more than five times pre-pandemic levels!”
Siu Chong said “the inflationary pressures are significant”, adding: “We see shortages not only in the actual supply of goods, but also shortages in variety, and shortages in quality.”
Siu Chong said the company hoped not to see anything different in its stores. “Our challenge, and our promise, is to deliver on, or exceed, the promise that my grandparents made when they started the business, the promise that my parents made when they expanded the business, and the promise that I renew today... that we continue to bring to you excellent products, at excellent prices and with excellent quality,” he said.
Evolving with costs
Siu Chong said Excellent Stores has continued to keep costs at bay, or soften the inflationary pressures affecting businesses and consumers alike, through a “nimble and evolving” business. “It is through optimising our processes to become more efficient,” he said. “It is implementing digital innovations and utilising business intelligence platforms with a focus on data analytics to manage scarce resources and make more informed decisions. It is through expanding our customer base (regionally and locally) so that all our customers can benefit from economies of scale.”
Siu Chong also noted that Excellent Stores has had its head office and distribution centre in Chaguanas for more than two decades and stated, “When we executed our store optimisation strategy, it was critical for us to maintain a physical store presence in a ‘Central’ location.” He called Brentwood an “ideal” location and said developed Caribbean Housing have created beautiful commercial and residential properties for some 50 years.
The Excellent Stores CEO said on reflection upon the past five years, “we all have collectively been through some very tough times”.
“From the economic recession to the foreign exchange crisis and of course the pandemic for the past two years, to compound things,” Siu Chong said. He said all would be aware of the “monumental disruptions globally, regionally and locally that have taken place”.
“All these events have affected everyone, and we are no different,” he said. Siu Chong also acknowledged the efforts of his forebears, including father and Excellent Stores chairman for 60 years, Franco Siu Chong.
Sookhai: Make business easy
The Chaguanas Chamber has again made an urgent call for diversification from oil and gas, as well as for an ease to bureaucracy in doing business.
Sookhai said “while Trinidad and Tobago is not on the brink of total collapse, we need to do something now to diversify”.
The chamber president said the private sector is willing to invest, but challenges including a pre-existing crisis in foreign exchange have been compounded by the impact of Covid-19. This includes interruptions in the global supply chain, increased pressure for ‘forex’ and added expenses in shipping.
Sookhai said he was “really happy” to see businesses coming up in Chaguanas, and expressed hope for more investment.
He said if the Government was acting too slowly to diversify, the private sector was willing to invest but could only go so far. The Government had to step in and help accelerate the process and the ease of doing business, he said.
He said the world was changing and local businesses would like to see T&T “positioned for a brighter future”.
Sookhai said the chamber was “really happy” to see businesses coming up in Chaguanas.
He noted that logistics and analytics company, iQor, was also setting up a call centre at Ramsaran Street, its third facility, which was expected to employ up to 800 people.