After being advised by the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) to “rest and reflect” on Monday, schools appeared to have returned to normalcy yesterday as thousands of teachers returned to work.
From as early as 6.45 a.m., the Express observed lots of traffic of school bus drop-offs, children excitedly running to meet their friends at school, and many teachers and staff present at the entrance of many schools in the east.
One school which was left abandoned by teachers on Monday, the Malabar Roman Catholic Primary School—saw a full complement of teaching staff present yesterday.
When the Express visited the school, pupils were greeted by a colourful “Welcome back to school” sign accompanied by balloons, and staff were at the entrance to assist parents in finding their children’s assigned classrooms.
The scene was entirely opposite on the first day of school, as the only person present on Monday was the principal.
Speaking to the Express outside the school yesterday, the father of a Standard Three pupil said, “I didn’t send her to school yesterday (Monday) because I got information that teachers were not going to show up, so I didn’t waste my time. However, she was ready and excited for school and I myself was disappointed. I am a teacher also but I went to work. I would rest and reflect in a different way.”
Excited atmosphere
Similarly, things took a turn for the better at the Arima West Government Primary School, another school that did not see any teaching staff on Monday.
The Express observed many teachers and pupils present yesterday.
Bon Air Secondary School, which had to be dismissed at 11.30 a.m. on Monday due to the extremely low teacher turnout, saw scores of teachers and hundreds of pupils who did not show up for the first day of school, return yesterday as well.
Also speaking to the Express outside the school yesterday, a mother of a Form one pupil said, “I didn’t send him out yesterday (Monday) because he is in form one, now starting, and I heard teachers weren’t coming, so I didn’t want to stress him out. But, today looks like it will have a full turnout.”
When the Express visited the Dinsley-Trincity Government Primary School on Monday, parents and pupils were being turned away because of the low teacher turnout. Yesterday, however, school appeared to be back in full session.
The mother of a second-year pupil said, “Only the principal and one teacher were here yesterday (Monday). They were right here by the gate letting parents who showed up know that school is closed. We now drop her off and things look normal so far.”
At many other schools in the East yesterday, the atmosphere was very electric as many children told the Express they were happy to back out to school, and for many yesterday marked their official first day of school.