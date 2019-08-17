Exclusive MFO poll: Gary gets a pass

IF his performance is to be measured by the murder toll as he said he should be then Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has failed. Five hundred and sixteen murders have been committed on his watch and the 2019 toll has passed that of last year to date.
Despite this, he continues to be held in high esteem by citizens who pin their hopes on him for a safer country. An Express-commissioned poll conducted by Port of Spain-based Market Facts and Opinion (MFO) between August 7 to 11, 2019 has found that a majority 64 per cent of the 602 respondents interviewed are satisfied with Griffith.