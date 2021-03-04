EXEMPTION FIASCO

Drama unfolded at the John F Kennedy Airport, New York, USA, on Wednesday as a number of passengers were told that the only way they can get on the repatriation flight was if they were able to pay for hotel quarantine on arrival to Trinidad.
This caused tensions to rise in New York, with some in tears while others vented in frustration.
It meant they would have to fork out between $5,500 and $6,500 for their seven-day hotel quarantine period.
Eventually a total of 95 citizens arrived at Piarco International Airport on Wednesday night.
The Express was told by sources at the National Security Ministry and Caribbean Airlines that about 20 persons were asked to pay at the last minute.
Twenty hours before the flight the ministry was able to contact some 25 people who were able to book hotels (at five different hotels) the night before the flight.
Border control falls under the purview of the National Security Ministry.
Citizens wanting to return home have to apply online and provide all information.
There are two options for quarantine: State (free) or hotel (pay).
The Express was told that the root of the fiasco is an administrative error. A National Security official told the Express yesterday that basically too many exemptions were granted for people to stay in State facilities and there was no space.
The official said the ministry would have provided a list of approved persons without communicating with the Health Ministry to ensure there was adequate space at State quarantine facilities.
There were two issues that exacerbated the problem—last Friday there was a repatriation flight with 130 people and some 97 required State quarantine, thereby overloading the system.
Secondly, the National Security Ministry was informed since January 27 that The UWI in St Augustine will not be available because it will be closed from March 1 to 17 for preventative maintenance.
These works were deemed urgent, given issues such as the air-conditioning units breaking down and plumbing problems.
The UWI in St Augustine accommodates the largest number of persons in State quarantine, as there are two dormitories—Canada Hall and Freedom Hall—which together have a capacity for approximately 190 people but that facility is now out of use until March 17.
The Express was told no one was left behind in New York and efforts were made to ensure everyone was accommodated. The official said hoteliers stepped up and made room available, as most of the hotels were fully booked.
Efforts were also made to find space at State quarantine facilities for the few people who are in dire situations and could not pay.
The Express was told that officials scampered and found a room at NAPA for a teenager who made a video complaint about the situation posted on social media, but the person declined and instead went to a hotel.
Schemers in the system
The Express was told that there are “schemers” abusing the exemption system. The National Security official said persons returning are not those who are stranded abroad, but people who would have left Trinidad to go on vacation and then apply to return.
These people have falsely stated in their exemption requests to leave that they had medical issues, business or family emergencies, the official said. “There are people who flew out for a month or two months and want to come back and go into State quarantine where they do not have to pay,” the official said.
“People are flying to Miami and New York and other parts of the world to lime and vacation, and then go on social media and complain that they are waiting a long time to receive an exemption to return home,” the official added.
Another issue that officials are having is that people are selecting that they are willing to pay for hotel quarantine on their online application and when they arrive in Trinidad they indicate they cannot afford it, or it was selected in error, and efforts have to be made to accommodate them.
The Express was assured the fiasco that unfolded on Wednesday will not be repeated, as there will be stringent collaboration between the National Security Ministry, the Health Ministry and Caribbean Airlines going forward.
The Express sent questions on the issue to National Security Minister Stuart Young yesterday, but there was no response.