Exhale slowly, says senior cop

WITH this country being under a state of emergency (SoE) since May 15, it is a well-known fact that for a long time some citizens had been “waiting to exhale”.
And now that the SoE has been lifted, the Police Service is urging the public to “exhale in a controlled manner and not in a gust”.
The advice came from Assistant Police Commissioner (Operations) Erla Christopher yesterday during the TTPS’ weekly news conference at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain.
“While the TTPS understands the feeling of exuberance, excitement and exhilaration, please note that behaviour must be within the confines of the law,” she said.
In addition to the lifting of the SoE, Christopher said with the resumption of business at restaurants and bars especially during the Christmas season, law enforcement officials anticipated an increase in road traffic offences, including motorists driving under the influence of alcohol.
To this end, she said there will be an increase in DUI testing and overall traffic exercises throughout the country over the next few weeks.
But this is not the only area of law enforcement that will receive increased focus from police officers, she said.
“We are looking at reducing violent crimes, suppression of criminal gangs, increase of firearm recovery, assisting in controlling the spread of the coronavirus, the stringent enforcement of the current legal notices and generally to assist in improving the quality of life in the communities.
“To achieve our objectives, we will engage in high-visibility activities which include targeted strategic operations based on the intelligence provided.
“Road patrols, foot patrols, mobile patrols and these patrols will be carried out for 24 hours (per day) to ensure we have high visibility. We have commercial, residential and to an extent industrial patrols,” Christopher stated.
Given the need for additional manpower to effectively carry out its objective, Christopher pointed out that officers with the rank of constables and corporals and who are currently on vacation leave will be called out to duty until December 24.
The TTPS is well able and ready to manage and ensure the safety and security of the nation post-SoE, the THA election and the Christmas season, she stated.
Gathering the force
Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob, who was also at the news conference, said the call-out of officers from vacation leave is for approximately one month, from November 24 to Christmas Eve.
“However, we will be getting additional persons in that we have around 48 officers who just came out from the Academy and they will be ready to be deployed at the end of the month. Then there is another 56 who will be ready to be deployed by the 18th of December.
“So basically, as officers who are on vacation leave, go back (on leave) we will be able to have access to those officers who just graduated from the Police Academy,” he said.
As to exactly how many officers will be called out, Jacob said those figures are not yet known.
“When that exercise is completed then we will have the exact number of officers who will be out.
“At this point in time we already got positive response from 60 and I think we got some additional responses this morning which were also positive so the numbers have gone up to around 77 or so.
“So as they finish the exercise by the end of the week we will know exactly the amount of officers who will be out,” he said.