NLCB Fonclaire

balancing act: A member of NLCB Fonclaire balances on the rack during the band’s performance on Wednesday night in the preliminary round of Panorama 2020 Large Steelbands panyard judging at Dottin Street, San Fernando. —Photo: TREVOR WATSON

REPUBLIC Bank Exodus will be leading the charge of 16 large bands following this week’s preliminary judging for the 2020 Panorama competition, according to results released yesterday by Pan Trinbago.

Exodus is out front with its selection, “Dear Promoter” by Kes the Band and The Voice, scoring a total of 274 points heading into Sunday’s Panorama semi-finals at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. Defending champions BP Renegades was right behind with 273.5 points for “Wrong Again”, the 2019 offering from Skinny Banton.

Coming in third with 269 points in the large bands category was Desperadoes, with Nailah Blackman’s “More Sokah”.

Leading in the conventional medium bands category was Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille, after scoring 270 points for their rendition of Plain Clothes’ “Ah Feeling to Rock”, while Curepe Scherzando was second with 269 points for Farmer Nappy’s “My House”.

Katzenjammers’ “Caribbean Connection” earned the band 269 points and third place in the prelims.

The draw for playing positions on Sunday will be held today, at the National Carnival Commission’s (NCC) VIP Lounge, at the Savannah, at 10 a.m.

Pan Trinbago Panorama Preliminaries 2020

Conventional Bands - Large

1 Republic Bank Exodus Dear Promoter 274.0

2 BP Renegades Wrong Again 273.5

3 Desperadoes More Sokah 269

4 Shell Invaders Feeling It 268

5 First Citizens Supernovas Dear Promoter 267

6 HADCO Phase II an Groove 2020 Vision 267

7 Massy Trinidad All Stars More Sokah 266

8 RBC Redemption Sound Setters Wrong Again 264

9 CAL Skiffle Wrong Again 263

10 Birdsong More Sokah 261

10 NLCB Fonclaire Dear Promoter 261

12 NLCB Buccooners Feeling It 260

13 NGC La Brea Nightingales Feeling It 259

13 T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps More Sokah 259

15 MHTL Starlift Wrong Again 256

16 Nutrien Silver Stars Dear Promoter 253

17 Antillean All Stars Savannah Grass 233

Conventional - Medium

1 Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille Ah Feeling to Rock 270

2 Curepe Scherzando My House 269

2 Katzenjammers Caribbean Connection 269

4 Siparia Deltones Festival Song 268

5 Pan Elders Whoa Donkey 266

6 Sforzata Sailing 265

6 Potential Symphony All Dem Tobago Gyul 265

6 Carib Dixieland Dis Party Is It 265

9 Hatters Trouble in the Morning 263

9 Pamberi Wrong Again 263

11 Tornadoes All Dem Tobago Gyul 262

12 NGC Couva Joylanders Is My Turn 261

13 NGC Steel Xplosion Soca Global 260

14 Sangre Grande Cordettes Breakaway 259

14 Trinidad Valley Harps De Party Now Start 259

14 San City Steel Symphony Dear Promoter 259

17 NLCB Valley Harps Wrong Again 257

18 Arima Angel Harps Somebody 254

19 Tunapuna Tipica Ah Feeling 251

20 Melodians Wrong Again 250

21 Pandemonium Darling 246

22 Power Stars Trouble in the Morning 241

23 Moods Trouble in the Morning 238

24 Southern Marines Steelband

Foundation Ah Hearing Pan 231

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
‘An insult to the people’

‘An insult to the people’

The move by President Paula-Mae Weekes to introduce a lottery for public access to the President’s House, which was refurbished and restored at a cost of $89 million, has been met with outrage and questions.