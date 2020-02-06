REPUBLIC Bank Exodus will be leading the charge of 16 large bands following this week’s preliminary judging for the 2020 Panorama competition, according to results released yesterday by Pan Trinbago.
Exodus is out front with its selection, “Dear Promoter” by Kes the Band and The Voice, scoring a total of 274 points heading into Sunday’s Panorama semi-finals at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. Defending champions BP Renegades was right behind with 273.5 points for “Wrong Again”, the 2019 offering from Skinny Banton.
Coming in third with 269 points in the large bands category was Desperadoes, with Nailah Blackman’s “More Sokah”.
Leading in the conventional medium bands category was Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille, after scoring 270 points for their rendition of Plain Clothes’ “Ah Feeling to Rock”, while Curepe Scherzando was second with 269 points for Farmer Nappy’s “My House”.
Katzenjammers’ “Caribbean Connection” earned the band 269 points and third place in the prelims.
The draw for playing positions on Sunday will be held today, at the National Carnival Commission’s (NCC) VIP Lounge, at the Savannah, at 10 a.m.
Pan Trinbago Panorama Preliminaries 2020
Conventional Bands - Large
1 Republic Bank Exodus Dear Promoter 274.0
2 BP Renegades Wrong Again 273.5
3 Desperadoes More Sokah 269
4 Shell Invaders Feeling It 268
5 First Citizens Supernovas Dear Promoter 267
6 HADCO Phase II an Groove 2020 Vision 267
7 Massy Trinidad All Stars More Sokah 266
8 RBC Redemption Sound Setters Wrong Again 264
9 CAL Skiffle Wrong Again 263
10 Birdsong More Sokah 261
10 NLCB Fonclaire Dear Promoter 261
12 NLCB Buccooners Feeling It 260
13 NGC La Brea Nightingales Feeling It 259
13 T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps More Sokah 259
15 MHTL Starlift Wrong Again 256
16 Nutrien Silver Stars Dear Promoter 253
17 Antillean All Stars Savannah Grass 233
Conventional - Medium
1 Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille Ah Feeling to Rock 270
2 Curepe Scherzando My House 269
2 Katzenjammers Caribbean Connection 269
4 Siparia Deltones Festival Song 268
5 Pan Elders Whoa Donkey 266
6 Sforzata Sailing 265
6 Potential Symphony All Dem Tobago Gyul 265
6 Carib Dixieland Dis Party Is It 265
9 Hatters Trouble in the Morning 263
9 Pamberi Wrong Again 263
11 Tornadoes All Dem Tobago Gyul 262
12 NGC Couva Joylanders Is My Turn 261
13 NGC Steel Xplosion Soca Global 260
14 Sangre Grande Cordettes Breakaway 259
14 Trinidad Valley Harps De Party Now Start 259
14 San City Steel Symphony Dear Promoter 259
17 NLCB Valley Harps Wrong Again 257
18 Arima Angel Harps Somebody 254
19 Tunapuna Tipica Ah Feeling 251
20 Melodians Wrong Again 250
21 Pandemonium Darling 246
22 Power Stars Trouble in the Morning 241
23 Moods Trouble in the Morning 238
24 Southern Marines Steelband
Foundation Ah Hearing Pan 231