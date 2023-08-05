‘Expect more protest action’

More protest action is expected if the Government does not heed the calls from the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) to rectify the “unsafe” ratio of nurses to patients.
So said TTRNA president Idi Stuart during a demonstration yesterday with nursing personnel through the streets of Port of Spain.
According to Stuart, nurses are suffering from “burn-out” due to staff shortages.
The march began at Port of Spain General Hospital, on Charlotte Street, then to the North-West Regional Health Authority’s head office at the corner of Dundonald Street and Fitzgerald Lane, finally congregating at the Ministry of Health’s head office in Port of Spain.
“This is only the start. They will see us over and over until each and every concern of nurses and nursing personnel is addressed,” said Stuart.
He noted that medical service was not disrupted in this instance, “but there will be a time where we call out every single nurse and midwife onto the streets of Port of Spain.
“This has been done before and it didn’t end well for the country... but now we say ‘no, don’t allow any disruptions to services’.
“We are asking for patient-to-staff ratio to be implemented mandatory across RHAs and that is the Minister of Health’s responsibility,” Stuart added.
He said the key concern is “to ensure the lives of our citizens are the primary focus of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago. We are focusing solely on ensuring the quality of lives are improved on a sustained basis. The pandemic has long gone so the Government needs to refocus its efforts away from the pandemic and focus on now actually improving our healthcare system”.
Right thing
Surrounded by nurses with placards in hand, Stuart urged Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh to do the right thing.
“The proposal is already before him... already done up by the chief nursing officer,” he said.
He added that though that person has been removed by the ministry, “she laid out in her plan for patient-to-staff ratio is implemented... these recommendations have been on the table, have been on the cards for numerous commissions of enquiry and it’s about time the Government starts acting”.
The TTRNA official is adamant that the situation of one nurse attending to more than ten patients is a reality on the wards.
On Thursday, North-West Regional Health Authority chief executive officer Anthony Blake told the Express only on rare occasions would a nurse experience serving high volumes of patients on the wards.
However, Stuart rejected that statement and said:
“The voices of the nurses can tell that is one of the most blatant fallacies told because every single nurse, every patient who goes on the ward will see for themselves there are two nurses, sometimes one, on the entire shift.”
He added that the union walked through the hospital wards on Thursday and yesterday and witnessed first-hand how short-staffed they are.
“Furthermore, they make us even more short-staffed when they pull us away to go and transfer patients.
“These bread vans that they paint the word ‘Ambulance’ on, it is unacceptable, it’s ill-equipped, it is not properly manned.
“They are saying under the laws, under the policies of the very authority is saying EMT (emergency medical technicians) is supposed to be on those vehicles, and every now and then if the EMT can’t handle it then you call a nurse, a doctor to accompany.”
Stuart said, “We cannot be running up and down like a taxi service. It is not in our job spec and we have not been insured over the years.”
The union president pointed out that the new Ministry of Health building is already erected and ready to comfortably accommodate the minister, “while we walk through the ward in Port of Spain General Hospital, it’s hot, humid, rat-infested... when we walk to St Ann’s Hospital, it’s even worse... you could shoot a horror movie in St Ann’s Hospital”.
Stuart also said his members are still working on 2013 salaries.
“We take note you have not invited unions within the regional health authorities to start negotiations.”
However, though that is not the focus currently, “that fight is yet come to the Government”, he said.
Calls to the health minister for a comment went unanswered.