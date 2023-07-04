HEAVY SHOWERS and thunderstorms along with winds in excess of 60 km/h are expected in Trinidad and Tobago today as what has been described as a “strong” tropical wave moves through the region.
The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) issued a yellow level alert yesterday afternoon advising that conditions were expected to begin deteriorating from around 10 p.m. last night.
TTMS advised that, with the wind speed expected, tree limbs, loose objects in the yard and weakened structures can become hazards and must be secured before the time of the predicted event.
Strong winds can lead to dangerous sea conditions and with the added effect of spring tides, there may be an increased risk of coastal flooding, TTMS said.
Heavy rainfall can also lead to flooding in low-lying areas while sudden downpours may reduce visibility and make driving conditions hazardous,” they said.
“Do not venture into flood waters. Be vigilant to changing weather conditions in your area and monitor official weather updates and reports,” TTMS advised.