Expired driving documents now valid until January 1

Your recently expired or soon-to-be-expired driver’s permit is now valid until January 1, 2023.
At the start of this year, the Ministry of Works and Transport had extended the validity of permits, badges and certificates expiring on or before July 21 until August 1, 2022, citing the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the operations of the Licensing Division.
The ministry has once again extended the validation of documents issued by the Licensing Division until January 1, 2023.
This includes all driver’s licences, taxi-driver licences, badges, certificates and all other documents issued by the Licensing Authority.
The announcement also comes three weeks after the ministry introduced a new licence, which will be a transition from the former driver’s permit.
The ministry said the new licence incorporates a sophisticated array of security features that inhibit tampering and counterfeiting.
The Licensing Division said it would introduce the new card on a phased basis.
The release also said that anyone wishing to conduct a transaction is advised to schedule an appointment using the online appointment portal.
And the ministry also reminded the public that proof of address, in the form of a utility bill no older than three months, is required to complete a licensing transaction.
Speaking with the Express via telephone yesterday, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan also confirmed that the extension includes the validity of vehicle inspection certificates and stickers.