Rohan Sinanan

Rohan Sinanan

Your recently expired or soon-to-be-expired driver’s permit is now valid until January 1, 2023.

At the start of this year, the Ministry of Works and Transport had extended the validity of permits, badges and certificates expiring on or before July 21 until August 1, 2022, citing the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the operations of the Licensing Division.

The ministry has once again extended the validation of documents issued by the Licensing Division until January 1, 2023.

This includes all driver’s licences, taxi-driver licences, badges, certificates and all other documents issued by the Licensing Authority.

The announcement also comes three weeks after the ministry introduced a new licence, which will be a transition from the former driver’s permit.

The ministry said the new licence incorporates a sophisticated array of security features that inhibit tampering and counterfeiting.

The Licensing Division said it would introduce the new card on a phased basis.

The release also said that anyone wishing to conduct a transaction is advised to sche­dule an appointment using the online appointment portal.

And the ministry also re­min­ded the public that proof of address, in the form of a utility bill no older than three months, is required to complete a licensing transaction.

Speaking with the Express via telephone yesterday, Min­ister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan also confirmed that the extension includes the validity of vehicle inspection certificates and stickers.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ex-envoy Mondello dead at 84

Ex-envoy Mondello dead at 84

Former United States ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Joseph Mondello has died.

Mondello died on Monday at the age of 84.

Reports said Mondello died peacefully at the Glen Cove Hospital in New York.

In a release yesterday, the US Embassy in Port of Spain expressed condolences to his loved ones.

Expired driving documents now valid until January 1

Expired driving documents now valid until January 1

Your recently expired or soon-to-be-expired driver’s permit is now valid until January 1, 2023.

At the start of this year, the Ministry of Works and Transport had extended the validity of permits, badges and certificates expiring on or before July 21 until August 1, 2022, citing the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the operations of the Licensing Division.

TIME TO ERASE RACIST PICTON

TIME TO ERASE RACIST PICTON

“I think he should be removed. He was an extremely vicious and racist man.”

So said retired UWI St Augustine historian Prof Brinsley Samaroo yesterday, as he registered his support for Shabaka Kambon’s call for the name of late tyrannical slave owner and Trinidad’s first British governor, Sir Thomas Picton, to be removed from various streets and places, like Picton Street, Laventille; Picton Road, Sangre Grande; Picton Street, Woodbrook; Picton Street, San Juan; Picton Street Extension in Diamond Village, Penal; and Picton Court Apartments, Port of Spain.

COPPER THIEVES CRIPPLE MAYARO

COPPER THIEVES CRIPPLE MAYARO

Copper thieves have crippled the Mayaro community, with pervasive cable harvest­ing slurring businesses, disrup­ting banking services and suspending Internet and telephone access throughout the constituency.

Residents told the Express that their lives have been upturned by “unreliable service” from the Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) over the past two months, which they attributed to the trickling effects of cable theft throughout the country.

Recommended for you