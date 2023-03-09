The 2022 Express Individual of the Year awardees represent some of the very best that Trinidad and Tobago has to offer.
So said Express general manager Douglas Wilson as he spoke during the award ceremony yesterday, at the Kapok Hotel, St Clair.
The Express selected sprinter Jereem “The Dream” Richards as the Individual of the Year 2022, following his athletic success during the year.
The Youth(s) of the Year award went to Tobago youngsters Anthonio Hackett and Jayvorn Horsford.
The teenagers were thrust into the spotlight last year and praised for their honesty after they found a purse containing thousands of dollars and returned it to its rightful owner.
And the Community Group of the Year award went to the Hunters’ Search and Rescue Team for their volunteer work in searching for missing persons.
Wilson said it was contributions like these that serve to uplift the country.
He noted the front page of the Express on the day the announcement of the winners was published.
“It was an interesting front page as juxtaposed there was the Prime Minister lamenting that 600 murders were unwelcome, alongside the announcement of the awardees, with a photo of Jereem beaming with joy at another victory in a file photo.
“This could not be more stark as to what these awards represent. A contribution, not just outstanding in the moment but one uplifting to the collective national psyche,” he said.
Wilson said the awardees are role models and he praised them for their contributions.
“This, in my view, represents the very best of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
Richards, who was not present at the 44th annual ceremony, was praised for his achievements by Express multimedia sports director Kwame Laurence, who said he (Richards) was an example to all of T&T.
Richards, 28, was recognised for having the most successful year in his athletic career in 2022, highlighted by two gold-winning performances at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, in August, along with many other achievements.
But Laurence said it was not only his impressive achievements in sport that made him an example but also his character and patriotism.
“It is his strength of character, the way in which he has overcome his obstacles, that makes him more than what we see on the track. Jereem Richards is a man of substance,” said Laurence.
He said Richards has displayed perseverance and determination that has resulted in athletic glory for T&T.
“The exposure for T&T as a result of Jereem’s victory and burning desire to showcase our culture to the world could not be achieved by politicians or with millions of dollars of tourism advertising,” he added.
‘Part of our upbringing’
Youth(s) of the Year winners Anthonio Hackett and Jayvorn Horsford, who journeyed from Tobago to attend the function, both expressed gratitude in being selected for the award.
“We did not expect such commendation because it is what we were taught as a part of our upbringing, and we will continue to do the right thing,” said Horsford.
Hackett was accompanied to the function by his mother, Cindy-Ann Waldron, and aunt Eutil Hackett while Horsford was supported by his mother, Chandelle Alexander Horsford, and father, Anthony Horsford.