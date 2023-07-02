IN honour of the celebration of Caricom’s 50th anniversary the Express Business magazine, traditionally published on Wednesdays, will deviate from its regular schedule for one week only.
To commemorate Caricom’s 50th anniversary, we will be releasing a special edition of the Express Business magazine on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, as a dedicated supplement to celebrate this historic milestone.
By releasing this special edition on Tuesday, we aim to ensure that you, our readers, have the opportunity to engage with this commemorative content on the very day that Caricom celebrates its golden jubilee.
It’s our way of joining in the festivities and sharing this moment of pride with all of you. We appreciate your continued support, and look forward to sharing this exceptional publication with you.
This year Caricom will return to where it all began 50 years ago, Trinidad and Tobago, where the Treaty of Chaguaramas was signed on July 4, 1973.
The 45th regular meeting of the conference of heads of government of Caricom will also be held here.
Already runners would have competed in a 1K for children and 5K yesterday, as well as a 10K today.
The formal ceremonies begin tomorrow at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Port of Spain, with all 14 member states confirming their attendance. Opening remarks will be made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, the incoming chair of Caricom, Roosevelt Skerrit, prime minister of Dominica, and Secretary General of Caricom Dr Carla N Barnett.
On Tuesday, an official flag-raising ceremony will take place at the Chaguaramas Convention Centre where the original singing took place.
At 7 p.m. that day there will then be a gala and concert at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain, which will showcase T&T and other Caricom cultures.
On Wednesday, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to our shores to participate in the Caricom Heads of Government meeting and the 50th anniversary of Caricom celebrations.
A news conference will be held following the heads of government meeting.