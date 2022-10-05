FORMER Express columnist Michael Harris has died.
Harris, a no-holds-barred commentator on political and national issues, died yesterday at the age of 74, two years after receiving a historic kidney transplant.
On November 17, 2020, Harris made history as the oldest person in the English-speaking Caribbean to receive a successful kidney transplant, with his son acting as the live organ donor.
He was 72 at the time.
The high-risk six-hour procedure, was done at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, and Harris was the National Organ Transplant Unit’s (NOTU) 193rd donor transplant recipient. Prior to the lifesaving surgery, the oldest recipient of a successful kidney transplant in the region was 66.
Harris had been outspoken on national issues, writing a column for the Express offering his commentary on a range of topics of national interest.
In a statement yesterday, managing director of the Lloyd Best Institute of the Caribbean (LBIC) Carmel Best noted Harris was with the institute from its very beginning, and built a reputation as a fierce and often hilariously funny political columnist in the institute’s publication, the Trinidad and Tobago Review. “A man of intense passion and piercing intellect, his deep laughter, insight and oratorical skills were legendary. As a director of LBIC, he was greatly valued for his experience, wise counsel and willingness to mentor the next generation.
“Throughout his life he stood squarely on the side of Trinidad and Tobago, unafraid to speak his mind at whatever the personal or professional cost. We will miss him,” Best added.
The LBIC extended its deepest condolences to his wife, Fareeda, and son, Elliot.
Also paying tribute yesterday was Noble Philip, a former schoolmate and colleague and current Sunday Express columnist, who said the heady days of the ’60s were his earliest memory of Harris, the days when Queen’s Royal College (QRC) was fighting to remain at the top despite the exodus of well-established teachers to the newly formed secondary schools.
Philip said: “I do not think that anyone present would forget the squaring-off of Michael and Clyde Harvey of St Mary’s College in the famous Queen’s Hall debate. It was the epitome of young minds wrestling with enormous problems. Days that are seemingly lost forever. Like many QRC boys, he was drawn by the lure of the Tapia House Movement. In those days, Lloyd Best lived obliquely opposite where Buzo now stands. The drama of the New World Movement being challenged by Best was the stuff that excited us in the pre-1970 days.
“I next met Mike in Guyana, where he worked as an expatriate for the West Indian Tobacco Company. Out of that encounter, I persuaded him to join the Bermudez Group Ltd as our human resource executive. From that experience, I saw a man without malice towards anyone. A man whose incisive mind and sharp instincts kept us sane as the company rapidly expanded. He mentored young managers well. Mike’s laughs filled the room wherever he was.
“Mike was more than a colleague. He cared deeply for our country and was committed to constructive political change. His Muslim faith empowered his vision of social justice. I will never forget his famous advice at the lunch table, talking about his successful marriage to Fareeda. Three magic words, ‘Yes, my dear!’ My condolences to dear Fareeda and his son, Elliot.”
Harris’ death follows that of another Express columnist, political scientist Selwyn Ryan, who died in March.
Fellow former Express columnist Keith Subero yesterday remembered both men as “two of the paper’s best commentators in recent times”, adding that “Express readers are poorer with their passing”.
“Michael brought reflections on history, deep research and independent thinking to his columns, which is not seen now. Gone too soon. To me, a reader’s loss,” Subero said.