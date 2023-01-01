“I feel blessed by Jesus Christ for this wonderful year full of successes and awards to show for my hard work.”
So said ace TTO sprinter Jereem “The Dream” Richards, as he reacted yesterday to being chosen as the Express Individual of the Year 2022.
Richards, 28, is being recognised for the most successful year in his athletic career, highlighted by two gold-winning feats at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, back in August.
The first came in his successful defence of his men’s 200m title in a new personal best and Commonwealth Games record time of 19.80, beating Frankie Fredericks’ 19.97-seconds mark.
The performance also made him the second fastest Trinbagonian at the distance behind multiple Olympic medallist Ato Boldon.
Later, at the Games’ final event—the Men’s 4x400m relay—Richards anchored the TTO team to gold in a time of 3:01:59s, earning his second gold medal of the games, the most of any T&T athlete competing at the games. His performances with that of elite TTO cyclist Nicholas Paul helped this country to its best performance at a Commonwealth Games since the 1966 edition.
Richards was named the 2022 Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) Sportsman of the Year and Sports Personality of the Year, on Thursday.
So what contributed to such a successful year for the Point Fortin native?
“Continuous praying by not just me, but also my family and friends, mental preparation from my sports physiologist (Liza Mohan-Watts); and strong support from my coaches, therapist, and medical staff. And also inspired to achieve greatness by the local legend Deon Lendore,” Richards stated in an interview with the Sunday Express.
At the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Beograd, Serbia, Richards powered to victory in the men’s 400m, raising his eyes and hands to the skies to commemorate Lendore’s memory, whom he has described as a significant influence on his career and life.
The First Citizens Sports Foundation Sportsman of the Year for 2018 also finished sixth in the men’s 200m at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA, and had two bronze medal efforts during the Diamond League at the Lausanne, Switzerland, and Doha, Qatar, stops, respectively.
“Deon Lendore’s passing was a big inspiration for me to go out onto the track and make him proud by ‘bussing people head’, as Deon would say. I wish that the people of Trinidad and Tobago understood what he did for the sport and my generation of athletes,” Richards concluded.
Former TTO athlete Deon Lendore passed away in January in a vehicular accident in Texas, USA.
Proud of my brother
Meanwhile, Richards’ sister, Brittany Richards-Nelson, said yesterday his family continues to be proud of him and all his achievements.
“This was his most successful year and we are exceedingly proud of him,” she told the Sunday Express.
“It is always amazing to see when someone puts their all into something and they are dedicated and they are disciplined, and they are able to reap the fruits of their labour. We remain very proud of him and we continue to support him every step of the way,” she added.
Richards-Nelson said she hoped her brother continues to make his family and his country proud in 2023.
“We are looking forward to an even greater season come 2023. We hope that he has a successful season, a healthy season, injury-free and we are looking forward to great things from him. We hope that he continues to along the line that he is going.”
She advised aspiring athletes to work hard and stay focused on their goals.
“There will be a lot of distractions and sometimes things don’t always go according to plan, but always have your goal in mind and stay on track to achieve that goal,” she said.
—with reporting
by Camille Hunt