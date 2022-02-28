‘Express’ readers to the rescue

Anushka Baboolal and her family have been plucked from a life of despair by the hands of generous Express readers.
Eight months ago, 22-year-old Baboolal and her family began a journey of hardship and uncertainty that followed her father’s diagnosis of dementia, depression and a series of head strokes.
Fifty-eight-year-old Laurence Baboolal, a former teacher at the Preysal Government Secondary School, relinquished a teaching career of 29 years and resigned himself to life on a bed, unable to move or take care of himself.
He was then the family’s sole breadwinner.
Without access to his pension or any social support mechanisms, the Baboolal family found themselves wondering how they would survive, facing multiple debtors and a $25,000 outstanding mortgage fee that they had no way of paying.
And Anushka Baboolal, out of a job due to the Covid-19 pandemic, told the Express that her biggest fear was that her family would soon lose their home of 20 years and be left with nowhere else to go.
“We have been surviving by the generosity of my father’s colleagues. We posted some things on Facebook and his friends and past students made contributions for medicine, pampers, some gave some financial help and we put it all together to see how we could pay the mortgage.”
“The bank that deals with the mortgage calls us all the time to find out why we aren’t paying our mortgage and credit card bill and my fear is that we can lose our home or legal action can be taken against us because of this,” said Baboolal.
Her father, she said, was at the mercy of generous friends and family, whose aid they depended on to purchase adult diapers, medication, food and toiletries. Saddened by his condition, she said, he would often awake in the mornings in tears.
“I am a child, I am trying as much as I can to help my family. My father is running low on his medication and pampers at the moment. He also needs a new mattress because the one he is sleeping on right now has a huge hole in it. Sometimes when he wakes up in the mornings he’s crying from the pain he’s getting.”
Her mother, a diabetic amputee, is restricted to a wheelchair. And caring for her family amid the financial insecurity, had taken a toll on her mental well-being.
“Please I’m pleading with you to please help me get our story out to the public because we really need assistance. My family and I are on our last money right now and I am scared because I do not want to see the day when we have no money to buy food or medication. Please help us,” she said.
When the Baboolals’ story was highlighted in the Express on February 7, she says the family was met with an immediate outpouring of generosity and compassion from Express readers.
Within hours of the report’s publication, she said, she was contacted by a willing citizen who offered to pay two months’ mortgage payments to the bank. In addition, she said at least $18,000 was raised by generous citizens towards the clearing off the total outstanding mortgage of $25,000.
By the end of February, she said, the family will be able to completely pay off the mortgage on their home and assume full ownership of their home.
Pay off mortgage
“We received monetary donations that my mom will be prepaying towards the mortgage at the end of this month, and I believe we have almost reached the total amount we are currently owing which is great. So we’re hoping by month-end we can pay off our entire mortgage. At the moment we have approximately $18,000 from monetary donations… As of now the mortgage we are owing has dropped to approximately $20,000 as someone contacted us the same day the article was posted. Someone made a direct deposit and two months of mortgage has already been paid,” she told the Express last week.
Her father’s aged bed was replaced, she said, allowing him to awake each morning without tears. Donations of adult diapers and medication, she said, flooded in as well as a multitude of advice from concerned readers.
“So, we got a bed donated for my dad. We got a lot of pampers and medication donated for him as well. Someone even offered to come home to us and help us around the yard. Someone from the treasury division also reached out to me and we got a follow up on my dad’s pension,” she said
Her father, she said, has felt renewed by the generosity he witnessed.
“He is doing great. He loved meeting new people. I would put him on his wheelchair and bring him out with his mask when anyone was visiting, and he was very happy. Now that he has a new bed also, he no longer wakes up crying he wants to sleep longer now. When we receive pampers, medication, food, anything I would show him and he would be so happy,” she said.
Baboolal told the Express that after months of searching for a job, she was offered a six-month contract by a local supermarket as a result of the article.
“The Price Club also offered me a six-month contract with them as well, today was my first day,” she said.
Touched by the willingness of her fellow countrymen to rush to the family’s aid, she said she will remain eternally grateful.
“Thank you for doing this for my family… and I would like to send thanks and appreciation from my family to the members of the public as well as the few from abroad who also contacted us and helped my family and I during this time. We are so grateful for everything that we received and all the advice as well,” said Anushka Baboolal.
